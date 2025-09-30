The initiative aims to remove financial and practical barriers so that people with disabilities across Cornwall can access competitive cricket. Funds raised will provide players with playing kit, bats, pads, gloves, and specialist protective equipment tailored to individual needs.
The campaign will also cover travel to fixtures across the South West, including Somerset, Dorset and Hampshire, as well as venue hire for training and home matches.
Since its creation just two years ago, Cornwall’s Disability cricket team has already achieved outstanding results. Known as the Super 9s, the side became South West League Champions in only its second season and earned national recognition at the BBC Radio Cornwall Make a Difference Awards.
Head Coach Daniel Tonkin said: “I can’t express enough how proud I am of the Super 9s’ success this past year, especially as it was only our second season. I’d like to thank all the players and coaches for their commitment. Moving forward, we must continue to explore avenues to enhance our financial security.”
Cornwall Cricket Board Chief Executive Officer Joe Skinner echoed that message, adding: “It has been an incredible 2025 season built on the good work of the coaching staff and players. Everyone involved should be hugely proud of what has been achieved in such a short space of time.
“With limited financial support from the national governing body, it is vital we make the programme financially sustainable so we can continue to provide opportunities and grow disability cricket in Cornwall.”
The board says supporting the crowdfunder is not just about funding cricket but about investing in a future where disability sport in Cornwall continues to thrive, inspire and succeed.
The campaign is now live at: www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/ccb-super9s
