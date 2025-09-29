TRURO City boss John Askey felt the stars aligned for his side as they thrashed sorry Morecambe 5-0 to move off the foot of the National League standings, writes Gareth Davies.
The Shrimps’ cause was not helped by Maldini Kacurri’s 42nd minute red card for two yellow cards with his side already a goal behind after home skipper Connor Riley-Lowe opened the scoring.
And after the turnaround, Truro made their superiority and numerical advantage count with a dominant showing which resulted in four further goals.
Luke Jephcott helped himself to a brace while fellow striker Dom Johnson-Fisher notched in the league for the first time this term. The rout was completed when Aiden Marsh scored on his City bow.
“Everything went for us today,” said Askey. “They gave us a helping hand by going to 10-men, but we took advantage of it. To beat any team 5-0, whether they are down to ten or not is still an achievement, but the first goal was really important.
“At 1-0 up - against their 11 - we probably should have scored more. The red card came just before half-time and we had a chance to look at a few things at the break, with the players responding really well, delivering some great performances.
“The players have given everything every week and because of the way Morecambe play, it gave us more chances. It was good to see Luke and Dom score and one at the end for Aidan too. However, the all-important goal was scored by Connor at the start because it took the pressure off us.”
Morecambe boss Ashvir Singh Johal disputed the decision to send off Kacurri, saying: “We had the red card which I don’t think was the right decision. Maldini made two fouls and got two yellow cards. They’ve been helped by decisions and that changed certain aspects of the game.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.