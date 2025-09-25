Western League, Premier Division (Wednesday)
St Blazey 0 Newquay 4
Newquay’s purple patch of form continued at Blaise Park on Wednesday night as they swept aside a St Blazey team who played most of the second half with 10 men.
The Peppermints have now scored 15 goals in three successive away games and are in good shape to take on unbeaten leaders Clevedon Town at Mount Wise on Saturday.
Jack Bray-Evans scored twice – his first in the eighth minute, a curled shot from 20 yards, was another of his goal of the season contenders – and others were added by Louis Price (51) and Rhys Simmonds (56).
Price’s goal was another spectacular Newquay goal, a left foot scissors kick volley, while Simmonds confidently finished off a sweeping move.
Bray-Evans rounded it all off 12 minutes from time as a Jacob Grange shot ricocheted off his leg into the net.
The Blazey red card came immediately after Price had made it 2-0 with centre half Jordan Bentley ordered off after a remark he made which the linesman felt was aimed at the referee.
Newquay manager Shaun Middleton said: “Our players were a credit to the club last night. They played with real precision, energy, direction and togetherness
“We are looking very sharp at the moment which is really good to see. We scored fast snappy goals which I love.”
He went on: “Our front boys are in great form and when that happens it sends vibrations through the team.
“Saturday will be a different game as Clevedon are the top team in the league but we couldn’t have gone into itvany better after the last three performances.
“Thanks to all supporters last night, it was great to see them get behind the lads.”
Blazey boss Mark Carter said: “Tonight I’m disappointed, not necessarily with the performance or effort. But more concerningly our discipline.
“In the first half, despite Newquay taking an early lead with a moment of individual brilliance, I felt we were comfortably in the game. We looked in control, but lacked creativity in the final third.
“The first goal of the second half was going to be massive. After failing to clear the ball an outstanding finish from the Newquay striker firmly put them in control.
“What followed next was a moment of madness that cost us any chance of taking something from the game. I’m disappointed in that moment, individually.
“We gave the officials an opportunity to make a decision. I have incredibly experienced players that should and do know better. Fundamentally that decision has let the rest of the team down and ended the contest.
“At that point with 10 men, there was only one winner. Fair play to Newquay, we rightly didn’t deserve anything from that game.
“The fixture gods have dealt us a horrible hand, again. Barnstaple, Buckland and Torpoint our next three leagues games we will need to dig deep and work hard to take something out of these tough upcoming fixtures.”
St Blazey: K Moore, W Tinsley, T Hensman, C Hambly, J Bentley, R Daly, D Jennings (P Russon 79), S Clifton, R Willcock (T Strike 52), T Elliott (C McGhee 70), T Rosenquest (A Fothergill 77).
Subs: T Cavanagh, M Dewsnap (gk).
Yellow cards: D Jennings (58), T Elliott (68), C McGhee (90+2).
Red card: J Bentley (51).
Newquay: E Elwell, J Edlin, T Moxham, C Turner, H Downing (F Nancarrow 79), R Fallens (L Potts 62), T Shepherd (B Shaw 79), R Simmonds (J Grange 78), J Lowry, J Bray-Evans, L Price (D Carne 60).
Goals: J Bray-Evans 2 (8 & 78), L Price (50), R Simmonds (56).
Yellow cards: T Moxham (58).
Attendance: 230.
Men of the Match. St Blazey – Sam Clifton; Newquay – Jack Bray-Evans.
