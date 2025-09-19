Helston Athletic 1 St Blazey 2
St Blazey made it two wins in five days to lift themselves away from the danger zone with an impressive performance at Kellaway Park on Tuesday night.
After a 4-0 victory over Brislington on Saturday, the Green and Blacks were in confident mood and two goals in three minutes towards the end of the first half put them in control.
Striker Ross Willcock, who scored one of the goals against Brislington on his senior debut, put Blazey ahead after 36 minutes.
Two minutes later full back Judah Tawiah, on loan from Mousehole, double the visitors’ lead.
Helston had plenty of possession during the second half but they had to wait until the 88th minute to reduce the arrears when Connor Paine was on target.
Blazey then faced a few minutes of defending as Helston pressed hard for an equaliser but they held on for their third league win of the season.
For Helston this was their third successive defeat but they remain in eighth place while Blazey are up to 14th.
Helston: M Jones, N Teagle, T Whipp, J Warman (J Daniel 73), M Hill, C Paine, O Redd, J Tripconey (F Kemp 79), L Eddy (A Oshinyemi 73), R Hill, P Cattran.
Sub not used: B Gordon-Dunn.
Goal: C Paine (88).
St Blazey: K Moore, J Tawiah (W Tinsley 70), T Hensman, C Hambly, J Bentley, R Daly, C McGhee (A Fothergill 75), S Clifton, R Will Oct (C Menear 80), T Elliott (T Strike 87). T Rosenquest.
Sub not used: B Rowe.
Goals: R Willcock (36), J Tawiah (38).
Yellow cards: S Clifton (10), J Tawiah (37), T Hensman 90).
Attendance: 99.
