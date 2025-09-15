PLYMOUTH Argyle assistant head coach Damon Lathrope dedicated Saturday’s 3-2 win at Luton Town to the travelling ‘Green Army’.
Having failed to win on the road at all this season, the Pilgrims had to overcome their fair share of adversity to claim all three points at Kenilworth Road.
Injuries to Kornel Szucs and Caleb Watts, red cards for skipper Joe Edwards and head coach Tom Cleverley, plus the award of two penalties against them were just part and parcel of a testing trip for the Devonians.
To their credit, Argyle refused to let it beat them as they claimed their third league win of the campaign courtesy of goals from Matty Sorinola and Bradley Ibrahim (2).
Lathrope, who had to carry out the post-game media duties in place of Cleverley, said: “It’s a huge win. It’s the absolute least the fans deserve. They always travel in unbelievable numbers, they travel unbelievable distances, and we have made them wait too long for a performance and a result like that.
“It’s for them, without a shadow of a doubt. I’m sure they will appreciate the efforts and the character that was shown in abundance from the group.”
Luton twice countered with successful spot kicks from Jerry Yates and Nahki Wells, but it wasn’t enough to deny Argyle, who now sit 17th in the standings with nine points.
“I think there is a lot more in us, but we know if we show character, if we do the basics really well, we run hard, we duel hard, we are going to be in every single game,” added Lathrope. “We see that if we do the fundamentals really well, we give ourselves a chance.”
Argyle are next in action on Saturday when they play host to Stockport County in League One (3pm), after which they entertain Tottenham Hotspur U21s next Tuesday (7pm) in the Vertu Trophy.
