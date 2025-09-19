AFC St Austell 2 Saltash United 5
Man of the match Deacon Thomson fired a hat-trick as Saltash eventually overcame bottom of the table St Austell in an absorbing match at Poltair on Wednesday night.
But it was a tough battle for the Ashes, who were being held at 2-2 before three goals in six minutes near the end gave the scoreline a more emphatic look.
Jake Harris scored two stunning goals for the Lillywhites, while Hayden Greening and Reece Thomson notched the other goals for Saltash, who move up to third in the table.
Manager Lee Britchford said: “St Austell are much improved to how they were the last time we played them (in August).
“Adam (Castlehouse) has got them organised, they were tough to break down and they defended for their lives.
“If they continue to play like that they’ll be fine. They’ll certainly start to pick up results, that’s for sure.”
Of his own team, Britchford said: “We have to do better in the final third and the goals we gave away were quite cheap and I was disappointed with that.
“But I was really pleased with the lads’ character and endeavour to keep going until the end.
“Ultimately we got the win and go into a 10-day break to rest and recover before our next league game.”
St Austell manager Adam Castlehouse said: “For 83 minutes we were excellent. We created chances, defended brilliantly as a unit and limited a decent side to half-chances, for the majority of the game.
“We showed unbelievable character to stay in the game for as long as we did; however, we switched off in the 84th minute and Saltash punished us. A narrative that is far too familiar.
“Once they went 2-3 up, we lost confidence, structure, and started making poor decisions which we ultimately paid the price for.
“I saw our current best and our very worst all in one game. I hope the lads take some pride from the game though, as they have just proved to themselves that they can compete, we just have to find that complete 90-minute performance, now and stay in games longer.”
In difficult wet conditions St Austell took a 32nd minute lead with a screamer of a shot from 25 yards by Harris which gave Saltash keeper Dan Layer no chance.
But the visitors were level just before half-time through Deacon Thomson, who then made it 2-1 four minutes into the second half.
St Austell immediately went back on the attack and they were level in the 54th minute with Harris producing a ‘worldie’ from 30 yards.
There was little to choose between the sides as the game entered its final 10 minutes but then good work by Jayden Gilbert set up a chance for Deacon Thomson to complete his hat-trick in the 83rd minute.
Before the home side had time to recover, Hayden Greening made it 4-2 and Reece Thomson completed the scoring a minute from time.
AFC St Austell: J Clark, C Stevenson, L Rendle, B Coton, J Baker, B Eccles, M Pilkington, L Kaye, J Harris, S Lang, D Slaney.
Subs: I Kasonde, L Orford.
Goals: J Harris 2 (32, 60).
Saltash United: D Layer, M Everall, A Wotton, B Goulty, H Greening, C Elkington, J Jefford, T Huyton, D Thomson, R Thomson, J Preece.
Subs: J Gilbert, F Wilkes, K O’Melia, C Connew, F Tolcher.
Goals: D Thomson 3 (43, 49, 83), H Greening (85), R Thomson (89).
Attendance: 73.
Man of the Match: Deacon Thomson.
