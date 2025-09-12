FIVE of the six Cornish clubs are in action tomorrow in the Western League Premier Division.
Bottom side St Austell have nine defeats from nine starts following Tuesday night’s 7-0 defeat at in-form Barnstaple, and while fixtures like those at Mill Road aren’t going to affect their survival hopes, the Lillywhites need to get points on the board as soon as possible.
They make the long trip up to Wiltshire to tackle a Bradford Town side that have started well since promotion.
They have 12 points from eight games to sit exactly halfway in 10th and look a good bet to be around there for the majority of the campaign.
For St Austell, while goalscoring has been difficult with their new-look squad, they need to find a way to keep the back door shut having already conceded 51 goals at nearly six a game.
Their neighbours St Blazey have also fallen down the table in recent weeks after a decent start, and having played 10 games already, need to improve on their tally of just six points.
A 3-1 defeat on Wednesday night to mid-table Ivybridge didn’t help matters for boss Mark Carter, who has another home game this weekend when 13th-placed Brislington head down to Blaise Park.
The Ravens were 4-0 winners at St Austell last Saturday and will arrive confident of another three points.
That said, Blazey’s performances have generally been encouraging, but a tally of 12 goals conceded in their last three outings needs to be addressed.
Newquay moved up to 15th last Saturday following a 1-0 success over second bottom Nailsea and Tickenham, and the Peppermints enjoy home comforts once more against play-off chasing Paulton Rovers.
The Cornish outfit have been competitive in most games despite patchy availability, and if they can continue to make Mount Wise a tough place for sides to visit, then there is a good chance of survival in their first-ever season at Step Five.
Helston and Saltash are both in the play-offs with identical records of 16 points – at exactly two a game.
The Ashes drew 2-2 at Bradford Town last Saturday, while Helston will look to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat to second-placed Torpoint on Tuesday night.
Helston are on their travels to mid-table Bridgwater United, while Saltash are on home turf against Wellington.
Wellington are third bottom with just six points from their five outings, but with only one having been on home turf due to cricket played at the Recreation Ground, it is a slightly false position.
Torpoint, who welcome Barnstaple on Tuesday night, are in FA Cup action as they visit National League North outfit Merthyr Town (3pm), looking to extend their history-making run to the Third Qualifying Round.
Western League Premier Division fixtures – Saturday, September 13 (3pm): Barnstaple Town v Street, Bradford Town v St Austell, Bridgwater United v Helston Athletic, Newquay v Paulton Rovers, Oldland Abbotonians, Saltash United v Wellington, Shepton Mallet v Buckland Athletic, Sidmouth Town v Clevedon Town, St Blazey v Brislington.
