ST AUSTELL’S new head coach Sam Parsons admitted ‘it was a frustrating start’ as the Saints were beaten 27-19 at Chew Valley on Saturday in Regional One South West.
The Cornishmen are looking to build on last year’s fourth-placed finish but travelled without three key players in Matt Shepherd, Tom Daniel and Kyle Marriott who were all injured.
It meant some players played in unfamiliar positions, as they ended the first half 17-5 down.
The Saints were much-improved after the break and added to Cam Taylor’s first half try with efforts from co-captain Ben Plummer and debutant Pete Fletcher, but it wasn’t enough.
Reflecting on the afternoon, Parsons said: “Chew came with a clear gameplan to slow and disrupt. They were a big side with some powerful players and half backs who knew how to use them.
“We struggled to get any kind of foothold in the first half, our tempo wasn’t where we want to be. Our ruck speed was way too slow so we weren’t able to change the pace of the game as we usually would.
“Having said that, we felt 17-5 at the break was not game over by any stretch and we always felt we would get a spell of pressure to impose ourselves.
“We did that and there were plenty of positives from that second half, including a debut try for Pete Fletcher and a standout performance from the ever-impressive Jamie Stanlake.
“Overall, a frustrating start for us as a group, but we know where we went wrong and looking forward to putting that right on Saturday against Lydney (3pm).”
ST AUSTELL: Archie Bees, Arthur Fletcher, Jamie Stanlake, Ben Plummer (co-captain), Max Bullen, Chris Ashwin, Dan Tyrrell; Dan Bennett, Pete Harris, Matt Boothby, Mark Vian (co-captain), Adam Powell, Hector Bright, Cam Taylor, Rory Jago. Replacements: Riley Raikes, Pete Fletcher, George Tregilgas.
Saints’ man-of-the-match: Hector Bright.
