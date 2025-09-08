By Rod Davies
COUNTIES ONE WESTERN WEST (SATURDAY)
Newton Abbot 20 Saltash 15
THE Ashes had victory snatched from them in the dying embers of the match after putting up a spirited performance against a lively Newton Abbot side that held the advantage in the scrums.
This was Saltash's first appearance at Step Seven after last season's promotion and travelled without several regular players for various reasons. After even early exchanges, Saltash took the lead eight minutes in when impressive prop Lial Honey forced himself over the home line (0-5).
The Whites responded six minutes later with a penalty in front of the posts from full-back Jay Barnes.
The visitors were covering the attacks from the home side very well and increased their lead through stand-in hooker Fin Jones (37 minutes) who touched down and Jack Pritchard added the extras for an interval lead of 12-3.
The second half started in a similar way with the Ashes looking comfortable and went further ahead from a Pritchard penalty on 52 minutes.
The Whites rallied and a try on the left wing closed the Saltash advantage to seven points.
This seemed to encourage the home team and they increased the pressure and produced a tense finish to the game which resulted in them drawing level after being awarded a penalty try in the closing stages.
A missed penalty kick near to the posts could have won them the game, but with the clock well into the red, a try in the corner gave Newton Abbot the victory.
Saltash produce a good display and can feel disappointed not to come away with the win, although did get a losing bonus point. Number eight Jack Mills was outstanding in the pack and Ryan Cruickshanks put in some excellent clearing kicks. Todd Crofts linked well with scrum half Jack Pritchard to motivate the backs.
