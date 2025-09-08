By Barry Mumford at Lux Park
COUNTIES TWO CORNWALL (SATURDAY)
Liskeard-Looe 19 Launceston Castles 13
LISKEARD-LOOE got an opening day win as they edged out Launceston Castles 19-13 at Lux Park.
It was the first-ever meeting between a Lions side and one from Polson Bridge with Launceston promoted from Counties Three Cornwall.
The afternoon started with an immaculately observed minute’s silence for club stalwarts Ken Rowe and Colin Sobey both of them passed away earlier this year.
The opening score came when Liskeard gave away a penalty, in the tenth minute, 25 metres from their try line, this was slotted by inside-centre Richard Jasper to put the visitors 3-0 up.
On 15 minutes following a penalty line kick, where Liskeard secured the ball and the forwards drove the ball on and scrum-half Jay Mason scored the first try of the match, with a successful conversion kick by fly-half Callum Beaver to make it 7-3.
The next ten minutes saw excellent defence by the Lions, keeping the Launceston team in check, until the 25th minute, when Liskeard gave away a penalty just inside their 22. However, Jasper’s effort sailed wide.
There was to be no further scoring and the half finished with Liskeard in the lead at 7-3, it had been a gruelling hard gruelling first 40 minutes with Liskeard deserving of their lead.
Four minutes into the second half Liskeard gave away another penalty which Jasper slotted to narrow the deficit to 7-6.
Liskeard were soon awarded a penalty of their own, but the kick sailed wide.
The next score came about following good work by the Liskeard pack with wing Alex Kendall crashing through tackles in the process to dot down. This was converted by outside-centre Greg Gillbard, to put Liskeard further ahead at 14-6.
Liskeard should have extended their lead after a good passing move, but hooker Jack Badnall dropped the ball when he had a clear run in for the line.
On the hour mark Launceston were in a good position, inside the home twenty-two.
They worked an overlap and scored a try in the corner through Tom Walton, with the touchline conversion from Jasper good to reduce the deficit to a point.
The final score came from the home side through veteran full-back, James Noel-Johnson.
He picked up a loose ball before racing through and beating the last defender with an excellent jink.
The conversion was missed but Liskeard held on for a vital four points.
The view from the touchline it had been a hard-fought game throughout with Liskeard fully deserving of the victory.
It had been won with a combination of grit, skill and teamwork.
Launceston, who definitely deserved their losing bonus point, were a little miffed as to why they couldn’t break down a stubborn home defence.
The spectators’ man-of-the-match award was Jack Badnall who continued his fine early season form.
The Lions are in action this Saturday when they head to Newquay for a 3pm kick-off.
The match will be played on the top pitch with parking available at Newquay Tretherras School.
LISKEARD-LOOE: James Noel-Johnson; Alex Kendall, Greg Gillbard, Will Cameron, Sean Simmons; Callum Beaver, Jay Mason; Oscar Mortimer, Jack Badnall, Jack Wilton, Yestin Hutchings, Will Gouge, Billy Edwards, Will Hoskin, Andy Rowe. Replacements: Jason Flitcroft, James Swallow, Kieran Underhill, Mike McCarthy.
Tries: Mason, Kendall, Noel-Johnson; Convs: Beaver, Gillbard; Pens: N/A.
