By Tom Howe
ENTERPRISE NATIONAL LEAGUE (SATURDAY)
Carlisle United 3 Truro City 0
A BRAVE Truro City were undone by a clinical Carlisle United, who ran out 3-0 winners at Brunton Park.
The Cumbrians responded to a positive start to the match from the Tinners by scoring twice in quick succession through Luke Armstrong inside 12 minutes.
Regan Linney then netted after the interval to put the result beyond doubt, after Luke Jephcott, Tyler Harvey and Will Dean had come closest to clawing City back into the tie.
Initially, there was just one change to the side that drew 2-2 with Aldershot Town on Tuesday night and one that was enforced through suspension, following Dan Rooney’s red card after the final whistle that results in a two-match ban. That saw full debutant Shaun Donnellan come in to take up a place at the back, with Dean reverting to his more familiar midfield role.
In front of 78 hardy visiting supporters, City made a bright start on what was English football’s longest ever away trip, Despite the miles in the tank and a late change to their starting XI – with Jephcott drafted in after Rekeil Pyke was forced to withdraw during the warm-up – the Tinners settled quickly and enjoyed much of the early possession.
However, despite the Tinners’ encouraging start, Carlisle weathered the relative storm before striking with ruthless efficiency. Against the run of play, a swift move down the left saw Cameron Harper release Stephen Wearne, whose low cross was tucked in by Armstrong from close range on ten minutes.
Just two minutes later, the hosts doubled their advantage when Linney’s shot was blocked, allowing Armstrong to pounce on the loose ball and fire home his second.
The Cumbrians threatened again but the Tinners grew back into the game and began to fashion some chances of their own, including Dean stinging the palms of Gabriel Breeze with a volley after being found by Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain.
City’s best opening came on 36 minutes when Harvey drove down the left and cut back for Jephcott, who struck narrowly wide with Breeze beaten.
It was a determined City that came out for the second half in search of a way back into the contest, and Oxlade-Chamberlain almost provided that early spark when his curling strike whistled narrowly wide of the bottom corner.
Truro boss John Askey turned to his bench in search of fresh impetus, bringing on striker Dom Johnson-Fisher who soon won a corner.
However, Carlisle stretched their lead on the hour mark through Linney, who cut in from the left and sent it a strike that, via a deflection, left Aidan Stone with no chance.
Linney threatened again five minutes later, only for Ryan Law to make a superb challenge.
The Tinners saw Harvey going close when he charged down Breeze’s clearance on 72 minutes, before watching the ball ricochet agonisingly wide of the mark.
Further changes followed as Connor Riley-Lowe replaced Donnellan in defence, while Aidan Stone was called into action late on to gather two efforts from substitute Harvey Macadam, prior to a final whistle that signalled the second half of a mammoth 16-hour, 880-mile round trip for the Tinners faithful.
TRURO CITY: Stone; Bell (Johnson-Fisher, 52), Dean, Sanders, En-Neyah, Harvey (capt), Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jephcott (Starkie, 68), Law, Donnellan (Riley-Lowe, 83), Kite (Hasani, 68); Subs not used: Lavercombe (gk), Kinsey.
