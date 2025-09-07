By Gareth Davies
BOSS John Askey hailed the unwavering support of Truro City’s supporters after their mammoth trip to Carlisle ended in a 3-0 defeat.
Travelling 440 miles each way to Brunton Park, the Tinners and their fans, which totalled 78 and the best in terms of numbers to visit Cumbria this season, created an English football record for the longest distance covered for a league fixture.
Despite being placed on an open terrace at short notice in the days leading up to the game – although Carlisle did offer free food and drink to City fans to soften the blow – those making the trip from Cornwall were loud, proud and backed their charges from first minute until last.
And this incredible level of commitment and support was not lost on Askey, when speaking to the media at full-time.
“I’ve said it before and this is the thing that makes Truro special as a club is that the supporters get behind the team no matter what,” Askey said at full-time.
“I know last season we were very successful, so it was easy to get behind the players, but from what I know (the fans) never even moan and they appreciate what the players have done.
“They carry on getting behind us and that will stand us in good stead when we are playing upcoming matches, both home and away.”
On the pitch, City started brightly but were ultimately undone by a brace of Luke Armstrong goals in the space of 90 seconds early in the piece.
Will Dean and Luke Jephcott had chances to spark a comeback in the opening stanza before Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain did similar in the opening moments after the turnaround.
But Carlisle made the points safe when Regan Linney netted on the hour, his seventh of the campaign since joining United from Altrincham during the summer.
“Carlisle is a tough place to come and we knew that before the game,” Askey added. “We started quite bright and then the first goal gave Carlisle all the momentum and the second (goal) within a few minutes, sort of killed us really.
“The lads have battled away, dug in and there will be teams that will come here and get rolled over by four or five. While it was 2-0 in the second half, we had a chance, but we needed to score.
“When they did score a third, it really killed the game off but these matches will improve us and improve the players. In games like these, you have to work harder, because players make more than one run and Carlisle didn’t stop running all game.
“You have to stay with sides like this, so we can only get better by playing the likes of Carlisle.”
