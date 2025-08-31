SOUTH WEST PENINSULA LEAGUE PREMIER WEST (SATURDAY)
Callington Town 6 Truro City Reserves 0
CALLINGTON Town kept up the pressure on leaders Liskeard Athletic by seeing off a young Truro City side 6-0 at the Ginsters Marsh.
After Cally saw top-scorer Fin Harrison have an eighth minute header ruled out for offside, Cally went ahead on the half-hour mark.
The lively Adam Patterson crossed from the left and Kieran Prescott arrived at the near post to glance home a header.
With the conditions not ideal, it meant Cally knew they needed a second and it arrived on 52 minutes as a ricochet in the box fell kindly for Alex Jacob, who fired a finish in at the near post from 15 yards.
Cally made a series of subs and they kicked once more.
Harvey Barrett headed home from a corner on 61 minutes, while five minutes later, Harrison reacted quickest to a loose ball after good link-up between Fin Skews and Kev McCallion for 4-0.
Cally added two more late on as after McCallion slipped Harrison through, he showed great composure to round the keeper for his second.
Straight from the restart, Skews curled in a fantastic strike from 30 yards to complete the scoring at 6-0.
Boss Dean Southcott said: “Credit to Truro, who despite travelling with only 12 players, tried to play football the right way.
“Although not directly involved in any of the goals, our man-of the-match went to Connor Pritchard, who battled tirelessly in midfield and set the tone for our attacking play.
“Also, between the posts, 18-year-old Karl Peters has an impressive record — keeping his fourth clean sheet in just six Peninsula League appearances while deputising for Jake Mead-Crebbin.
“Overall it was a strong performance, clean sheet and three points in the bag before we welcome Camelford on Friday night.”
Comments
