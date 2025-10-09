SOUTH WEST PENINSULA LEAGUE PREMIER WEST (TUESDAY)
Callington Town 3 Bude Town 0
CALLINGTON Town ended their month-long wait for a victory on Tuesday night as they saw off Bude Town 3-0 at the Ginsters Marsh.
The first ten minutes were a bit frantic, with neither side really settling or keeping possession for long.
Bude probably edged the early attacking spells, but Kieran Prescott gave the hosts the lead on 13 minutes – skipping past a couple of challenges in the box before firing home for his third of the season.
After that, Cally started to see more of the ball, though some stubborn defending kept them at bay.
At the other end, Bude created a few openings for themselves but lacked the finishing touch to trouble Jake Mead-Crebbin in goal.
The home side’s best chances came when Prescott struck the post, and when man-of-the-match George Soper whipped a brilliant ball across the six-yard box that somehow evaded everyone.
But Cally doubled their lead six minutes before the break when midfielder Calum Courts met a loose ball 20 yards out with a low, dipping volley that nestled perfectly into the corner.
Bude nearly pulled one back just before half-time with a far-post header from a free-kick, but Mead-Crebbin made himself big to keep it out.
At 2–0 up, we knew the next goal would be crucial. It finally came just after the hour mark when a flat ball into their box struck a hand and the referee pointed to the spot.
Fin Harrison stepped up and calmly slotted it away to give the Pastymen a three-goal cushion. It could’ve been four soon after — another excellent cross from Soper somehow wasn’t turned in at the back post.
Bude had some decent spells of possession late on as they pushed forward, but Cally’s defensive shape stayed strong as they limited their chances.
Cally also gave a debut to new recruit Taylor Gerry in midfield.
