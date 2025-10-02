South West Peninsula League Premier West preview – Friday, October 3 and Saturday, October 4
ELBURTON Villa went top of the table on Wednesday night following their dramatic 2-1 victory at Holsworthy, but with the Villa and second-placed Liskeard Athletic both having tomorrow afternoon off, attention turns to the bottom.
Truro City Reserves have had an incredibly tough start, picking up just three points from ten games, as well as conceding 53 goals in the process.
However, they are still level with Dobwalls and St Day and just two points behind Launceston ahead of their trip to seventh-placed Camelford.
The Camels go into the game off the back of Wednesday night’s 3-1 success at neighbours Wadebridge Town in the first-round of the Cornwall Senior Cup, and will fancy their chances of victory.
Dobwalls have found the going tough since losing all of last year’s squad and management team which helped them finish third.
Boss Kev McCann worked his magic at Saltash Borough in the St Piran League, but like most of his squad are learning with the rigours of Step Six football.
An excellent 2-1 victory at Launceston has been followed by 3-0 defeats to Camelford and Penzance, but they go to Millbrook this evening (7.30pm) at a good time.
St Day have a golden chance to make it two wins in succession when they welcome fourth bottom Launceston to Vogue Park.
Goals from Josh Margetts and Jordan Richards were enough for the Yellows who had lost their opening six outings.
Launceston have also struggled in recent weeks.
A 1-0 victory at Sticker gave the Clarets their first victory since the summer appointment of Simon Minett to work alongside Neil Price, but since then they have been knocked out of the FA Vase at Bishops Lydeard and been beaten 5-0 by title favourites Liskeard Athletic.
Third-placed Holsworthy welcome in-form Wendron United looking to put together another fine run.
The Magpies have been punching well above their weight so far this term, winning five and drawing four of their opening nine matches before losing that record thanks to Reece Brown’s 96th minute winner for Elburton on Wednesday night.
Wendron make the long trip up from West Cornwall having fought back from 2-0 down to draw with Camelford last weekend and sit eighth with 13 points from their eight games so far.
Both teams will fancy their chances in what should be an entertaining contest.
Promoted Falmouth Town Reserves have won half of their 10 games to sit a superb sixth ahead of their trip to Wadebridge.
Falmouth saw off Bude Town 1-0 last weekend while Wadebridge were 2-1 winners at Callington for a first league victory under new boss Steve Flack.
Fixtures – Friday: (7.30pm): Millbrook v Dobwalls; Saturday (3pm): Camelford v Truro City Reserves, Holsworthy v Wendron United, St Day v Launceston, Wadebridge Town v Falmouth Town Res.
