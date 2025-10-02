CAMELFORD boss Bobby Hopkinson praised his side’s second half performance as the Camels progressed into the second-round of the Cornwall Senior Cup with a 3-1 success after extra-time at neighbours Wadebridge Town.
The Camels made the short trip down the A39 off the back of a 2-2 draw at Wendron United on Saturday, and a sluggish first half performance saw them trail 1-0 at the break thanks to Kyle Flew’s sixth minute finish against his old side.
A much-improved performance eventually told five minutes from time when Jacob Ham struck a shot past the excellent Rob Rosevear from 20 yards, and after dominating extra-time, a late penalty from Ryan Downing and an own goal sent the Camels through.
A delighted Hopkinson said on Thursday morning, “Wadebridge were definitely the better side in the first half and did a really good job of stopping us getting the ball into Ryan.
“We got into the boys a bit at half-time and got them going and reminded them of the occasion, and the second half we were incredible.
“The way we pressed, the way we worked hard and the way we went forward was really pleasing, and we eventually got our rewards.”
He continued: “I’d also like to say a big shout out to the subs, particularly Sleepy (Adam Sleep) who was superb coming on. He occupied the two centre-halves which allowed Ryan (Downing) to go out to the left where he was electric, causing plenty of problems for their right-back.
“As the game went on they tired and we got on top and just kept going.
“For us to play with 10 men for more than half the game on Saturday and still have plenty of energy in us during extra-time was really pleasing.
“Hats off to the lads as it shows they’re a fit bunch who put a lot of hard work during pre-season.”
While Hopkinson was pleased with Downing and Sleep’s contribution as well as Andy Boxall’s impact after coming into midfield for the second half, but it was Ham who took the plaudits.
He said: “I’ve been really pleased with the impact Jacob Ham has had since we brought him to the football club.
“He seems to be getting better each week and last night’s performance was exceptional.
“He ran, he got on the ball and made things happen, and being still just 18 he’s only going to keep improving.”
Hopkinson has a well-balanced squad to maintain a charge in both the South West Peninsula League Premier West and the Senior Cup.
He said: “We’ve got a lot of talented young lads who we want to give game time, but at the same time it’s about myself and the rest of the coaching staff selecting the right team to get points on the board and winning as much as possible.
“But on Saturday we’ve got a couple out and with Crower (Tom Crowe) suspended, it gives opportunity to some of those who haven’t had as much game-time as they would like.
“We’ve also got three lads who weren’t available last night to hopefully come back in, so we’re in a good spot.”
Next up on Saturday afternoon is a home clash with bottom side Truro City Reserves, not that he is taking them lightly.
He concluded: “My job as manager is to ensure the boys are prepared regardless of the opposition.
“Yes, Truro have conceded a fair few goals in the last few games, but you’ve got to judge a team over the course of the season.
“I’m sure they’ll get better and will be improved from recent games, but we’ll just prepare as we normally do and try to do the right things.
“We have two games in-hand on fourth, and we’ve got aspirations of gettig into that area by the end of the season, but we’ll just take it one game at a time.”
