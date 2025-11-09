By Kevin Marriott
SOUTH WEST PENINSULA LEAGUE PREMIER WEST (SATURDAY)
St Day 0 Liskeard Athletic 4
LEADERS Liskeard reached the halfway point in their season on Saturday with another emphatic victory as they stretched their unbeaten run to 15 games.
Goals came from Ryan Richards (penalty), Max Gilbert, Bailey Mabin and substitute George Newton as the Blues made it 14 wins, including 10 on the trot, and 10 clean sheets.
After two seasons as runners-up the Blues look on course to make it third time lucky for promotion to the Western League.
The only team who could realistically stop them, Elburton Villa, are next on the fixture list with the two title chasers clashing at Haye Road on Saturday (November 15).
Liskeard hold a six-point lead although their Plymouth-based rivals have a game in-hand.
The Blues arrived at Vogue Park knowing they needed to continue their winning streak and they were quickly in front when a late challenge on Dan Jennings led to a ninth minute penalty which Richards converted.
It was something of a surprise that it took until five minutes from half-time to add a second goal and it came from Max Gilbert after a cross was dummied by Bailey Mabin to set up the opportunity.
The roles were reversed two minutes into the second half as Gilbert charged through the home defence and laid on a simple chance for Mabin to make it 3-0.
There was more unselfish football for Liskeard’s fourth goal in the 62nd minute as Jennings latched onto a through ball, beat the keeper and squared for Newton to complete the scoring.
LISKEARD ATHLETIC: Luke Gwillam; Harvey Mullis, Josh McCabe (capt), Jordan Powell, Matt Outtram; Sean Thomson, Matt Andrew, Max Gilbert; James Lorenz, Dan Jennings, Ryan Richards. Subs: Ben Collins, Scott Sanders, George Newton, Jamie Gilbert, Bailey Mabin.
