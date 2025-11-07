CAMBORNE head coach Tom Kessell is taking things ‘one game at a time’ as the National League Two (West) leaders prepare to welcome Hornets to the Recreation Ground tomorrow (2pm).
The Cherry and Whites have a perfect record so far with eight bonus-point victories, but are still just five clear of Luctonians in the race for the sole promotion spot.
It means the Cornishmen, who face several of the top sides in the coming weeks, can ill-afford any slip-ups against their Weston-super-Mare-based opponents who arrive in the Duchy sitting fifth in the standings.
That said, Camborne are at full strength with the exception of Harry Larkins (injury) and versatile back Robin Wedlake, the latter who is on international duty with Belgium.
Larkins’ place goes to Kyle Moyle who comes in at full-back with Frankie Nowell switching to the right-wing.
Ben Priddey comes straight back in at hooker with skipper Sam Matavesi reverting to blindside-flanker as Oli Williams drops to the bench.
The rest of the side is the same that took to the field at Exeter University on October 25.
Kessell said: “Harry’s got a slight niggle so we’re resting him, and for such a young man (22) he’s played a lot of rugby, so he certainly warrants a rest.
“But it’s also great to welcome Ben Priddey back having missed the last game due to a small knee operation, and it goes to show the kind of bloke he is to go out of his way to only miss one game.
“We’ve also sent Rory O’Kane out on loan to St Austell to get some game time.”
Kessell knows they are in a good position but wants them to focus, saying: “We’re one game better off than we were this time last year, but with 18 games remaining there’s a still long way to go.
“The top teams in the league is our next challenge which is fine as if you want to win the league and get promoted, you have to beat everyone, or get the most points like Clifton did last year.
“But the new block of games provides us with some more big games and thankfully with less travel.”
Camborne have five games left of the first half of the season, but of the top five, still have Barnstaple and Luctonians to face after tomorrow.
Kessell said: “Hornets are a sticky side who are always good up front.
“The conditions this week have been terrible but it looks like it’s brightening up a bit which will hopefully allow us to play in the manner we want to.”
So what they have been up to over the last fortnight.
Kessell continued: “We had a complete week off to rest the bodies.
“It’s a long, long season and people don’t realise the amount of sacrifice which goes into it with a lot of time spent away from family and the miles we do.
“Hopefully everyone enjoyed their weekend with their families, and we’ve had a couple of good sessions this week ready for Saturday.
“We’ve been emphasising the importance of consistency in what we do and trying to make sure we kill games and also make sure we don’t over-force it in attack.
“We’ve shown we can break teams down, but we don’t necessarily always need to go for it in the first phase.
“Another thing we’ve talked about is the amount of points we’ve conceded late on.
“In the main our defensive efforts have been really good, but we’ve conceded a lot of points in the final 20 minutes of games when we’re already clear, which gives the game an unfair reflection.”
Camborne now face six games in as many weeks.
After Hornets they head to improving Taunton before they a visit from third-placed Barnstaple.
A trip to Cinderford is never easy on December 6 before two of the biggest games of the season.
They welcome Luctonians the following Saturday before rounding off 2025 with a derby date at Redruth on December 20.
Kessell concluded: “If you look too far ahead then those games won’t matter anyway, so it’s about focusing on Hornets and trying to pick up another five points.”
Elsewhere around the club tomorrow, Camborne Seconds, who currently sit top of the table in Counties Two Cornwall, face an awkward trip up to Bude (2.30pm) who have their own designs on securing promotion to Counties One Western West.
CAMBORNE v Hornets: Kyle Moyle, Frankie Nowell, Connor Gilbert, Josh Matavesi, Alex Ducker, Sam Walker, CJ Boyce; Tommy-Lee Southworth, Ben Priddey, Jon Drew; Jack Andrew, AJ Hussell; Sam Matavesi (capt), Jordan Nicholls, Adam Hughes. Replacements: Archie Rolls, Shaun Buzza, Oli Williams, Will Hennessy, Will Tanswell.
