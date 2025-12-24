Friday, December 26 - Football
National League (3pm): Brackley Tn v Forest Green Rov, Braintree Tn v Southend Utd, Eastleigh v Woking, Gateshead v Carlisle Utd, Halifax Tn v Altrincham, Hartlepool Utd v Scunthorpe Utd, Morecambe v Rochdale, Solihull Moors v Tamworth, Sutton Utd v Aldershot Tn, Truro City v Yeovil Tn, Wealdstone v Boreham Wood, York City v Boston Utd.
Western League, Premier Division (1pm, unless stated): Bradford Tn v Shepton Mallet (3pm), Bridgwater Utd v Sidmouth Tn, Buckland Ath v Ivybridge Tn (3pm), Helston Ath v Newquay, Oldland Abbotonians v Brislington (2pm), Paulton Rov v Street, St Blazey v St Austell (11am), Torpoint Ath v Saltash Utd (11am), Wellington v Barnstaple Tn.
South West Peninsula League, West Division (11am): Bude Tn v Holsworthy, Liskeard Ath v Dobwalls, St Day v Penzance, Wadebridge Tn v Camelford.
St Piran’s League, Premier Division East (12 noon): Kilkhampton v Callington Tn.
Premier Division West (11am, unless stated): Illogan RBL v Redruth Utd, Mullion v Porthleven, Pendeen Rov v St Just (12 noon).
Saturday, December 27 - Football
Southern League, Division One South (3pm): Bashley v Winchester City, Didcot Tn v Swindon Supermarine, Exmouth Tn v Bideford, Hartpury v Bishops Cleeve, Larkhall Ath v Bristol Manor Farm, Mousehole v Falmouth Tn, Shaftesbury v Frome Tn, Sporting Club Inberrow v Malvern Tn, Tavistock v Portishead Tn, Westbury Utd v Melksham Tn, Willand Rov v Brixham.
South West Peninsula League, West Division (3pm): Launceston v Callington Tn, Sticker v Truro City, Wendron Utd v Falmouth Tn.
St Piran’s League, Premier Division East (2.30pm): Saltash Utd v Sticker, St Austell v Torpoint Ath, St Mawgan v Polperro.
Premier Division West (2.30pm): Ludgvan v Wendron Utd.
Division One East (2.30pm): Boscastle v St Dominick, Nanpean Rov v Saltash Utd, St Stephen v Wadebridge Tn.
Division One West (2.30pm): Penzance v West Cornwall.
Division Two East (2.30pm): Bude Tn v Week St Mary, Lostwithiel v St Dennis, Roche v Calstock.
Division Three East (2.30pm): Indian Queens v Padstow Utd, Kilkhampton v Boscastle.
Division Four East (2.30pm): Gerrans & St Mawes Utd v North Hill, Landrake v St Cleer, St Blazey v Bodmin Dragons, St Dennis v St Minver.
