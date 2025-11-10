SOUTH WEST PENINSULA LEAGUE PREMIER WEST (SATURDAY)
Dobwalls 1 Truro City Reserves 3
DOBWALLS boss Kev McCann admitted Saturday’s 3-1 defeat was ‘probably our worst performance of the season’ as they were beaten by fellow strugglers Truro City Reserves.
Dobwalls went into the game looking to build on their 4-2 victory at St Austell in the Cornwall Senior Cup in midweek, and named a squad which included eight under 18s.
However, a mixture of a bad day at the office coupled with a refereeing performance they were unhappy with, ensured they remain rooted to the foot of the table.
Truro went ahead 20 minutes before the visitors fought they had equalised when Alex Oshinyemi was played through and he made no mistake.
However, after consulting with the linesman who stated that he was on-side, the referee ruled it out.
The hosts did equalise on the stroke of half-time through skipper Kieran Owen, however Truro scored twice early in the second half in the 50th and 53rd minutes.
Both sides ended the game with 10-men as home right-back Valentine Ogakwu, who once again impressed throughout, was sent-off for a slap after retaliating to a kick out by a visiting player who was shown a second yellow card for his part in the incident.
Reflecting on the game, McCann said: “We didn't deserve to win, it was ‘probably our worst performance of the season’.
“We need to learn to deal with teams who make it a scrappy affair, so it’s another lesson learned.”
The Dingos, who remain bottom on five points from 14 outings, have a home clash with seventh-placed Holsworthy on Saturday (3pm).
DOBWALLS: Matt Westall; Valentine Ogakwu, Dan Frazer, Ryan Winfield, Cam Dymond; Jack Ssengendo, Levi Cable, Fin Neville; Dan Alford, Alex Oshinyemi, Kieran Owen (capt). Subs: Scott Kemp, Tarren Hames, Luke Gale, Alfie Wilson, Toby Lee.
