SOUTH WEST PENINSULA LEAGUE PREMIER WEST
Callington Town 5 Millbrook 0
TEENAGER Will Elliott notched his first SWPL hat-trick as Callington Town moved up to fourth in the table with a 5-0 victory over East Cornwall rivals Millbrook.
Cally made the ideal start, taking the lead inside five minutes. Fin Skews found Fin Harrison, whose ball across the box reached Elliott. The frontman then shifted the ball onto his right foot and finished calmly — the assistant confirming the goal as it just crossed the line before being cleared.
The second goal came in similar fashion on 23 minutes. This time, Skews released George Soper down the right, and his cross deflected into Elliott’s path. The young forward created half a yard of space and fired home, this time leaving no doubt as it hit the back of the net.
Harrison had a couple of decent chances and was denied by a superb save by Allan Tercjak.
Millbrook came out stronger after the restart, but Jake Mead-Crebbin had little to do in the home goal.
The crucial third goal arrived in the 75th minute. Callum Brown, recently back in action, delivered a cross to the near post that deflected off a defender and wrong-footed the keeper to find the net.
Three minutes later it was 4-0. After a bit of a scramble in the box, the ball fell to Elliott, who slotted home to complete his hat-trick.
There was still time for a fifth in stoppage-time. Skews, who had run tirelessly throughout, got his reward.
Harrison played the ball across, and although Skews’s first effort was blocked, he chased down the rebound and finished well from a tight angle to round off an excellent afternoon’s work.
Cally are at home again on Saturday (3pm) when they face Sticker for the first time this season.
