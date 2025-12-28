By Kevin Marriott at Pennygillam
SOUTH WEST PENINSULA LEAGUE PREMIER WEST
Launceston 1 Callington Town 3
CALLINGTON leapfrogged Camelford into fourth place at Pennygillam on Saturday after scoring three times in the last 20 minutes to overturn a lead Launceston had held since the second minute.
Shae Cardiff’s headed goal in the Clarets’ first attack gave them a dream start in front of a bumper festive crowd and it took until the 71st minute for Cally to equalise.
George Soper rose at the far post to head past home keeper Howie Evans and four minutes later when he found himself in space wide on the right, he lobbed the ball goalwards and watched as it looped over Evans into the far corner of the net.
Launceston poured forward in search of an equaliser but left spaces at the back which Callington exploited three minutes into time added on with substitute Evan Barnes finishing off a superb move from 15 yards.
After an enthusiastic warm-up in cold conditions, Launceston were on the front foot from kick-off and won a corner after only a minute.
The set piece from the left was cleared but the ball fell at the feet of Will Gilbert who, in plenty of space on the left, curled in a superb cross which found Cardiff at the far post to head past Jake Mead-Crebbin.
Callington responded strongly and they had the ball in the net twice – in the eighth and 12th minutes – only to see a linesman’s flag quickly ending their celebrations.
In between those offsides, Cally seemed certain to equalise as the ball flew across the penalty area and Kieran Prescott’s low drive was cleared off the line.
And then in the 16th minute Launceston keeper Evans produced a fantastic double save to somehow keep out Callum Courts’ shot and then recovering quickly to fingertip the follow-up shot away for a corner.
Having survived that barrage, Launceston threatened to double their lead after 19 minutes when Jack Stephens burst clear into the penalty area but as he prepared to hit a left foot shot, he lost his footing in the soft turf and went over on his right ankle.
It looked a nasty fall and Stephens received treatment on the pitch before having to be helped off to the dressing room.
And his replacement, George Bills, produced a left wing cross in the 27th minute aimed at Cardiff in the middle but this time the ball was just too high and Cardiff headed over.
The opening 20 minutes of the second half were hard fought before the game burst into life in the last 20.
Bills had an opportunity to make it 2-0 after 70 minutes but fired his shot into the side netting and Launceston were made to pay two minutes later when Soper arrived at the far post to sent a header across Evans into the net.
Four minutes later Cally completed the turnaround with Soper’s long-range lob and Barnes completed the job in the dying seconds.
LAUNCESTON: Howie Evans; Sam Tattersall, Taylor Davey, Joe Moynan, Jude Jago, Tom Manuel, Shae Cardiff, Will Gilbert, Alfie Fothergill, Jack Stephens (George Bills, 19), Kian Berry. Subs: Ryan Dawe, Tom Bullock, Denham Guild, Archie Wall.
CALLINGTON TOWN: Jake Mead-Crebbin, Harry Southcott, JJ Gill, George Soper, Ben Alford, Kieran Ryall, Will Elliott-Ward, Calum Courts, Kieran Prescott, Fin Skews, Fin Harrison. Subs: Evan Barnes, Elliot Haxell, Blake Tancock, Shay McCarthy, James Brenton.
Men-of-the-match: Launceston – Tom Manuel; Callington Town – George Soper.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.