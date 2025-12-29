CALLINGTON Town boss Dean Southcott felt his side ‘did enough in the end’ as the East Cornwall side secured a 3-1 derby victory at Launceston on December 27 in South West Peninsula League Premier West.
The Pastymen fell behind inside two minutes as Shae Cardiff headed home Will Gilbert’s cross, but after passing up several opportunities before the break and seeing two goals ruled out for offside, they eventually levelled through George Soper in the 71st minute.
Within five minutes the former Saltash Borough midfielder added a second when his cross to the back post went straight in, and talented teenager Evan Barnes added a third in stoppage-time.
Southcott said: “Considering that was only our second game in the last six weeks it was always going to be tricky and credit to Launceston, they made the most of it by scoring an early goal.
“We did then start to get ourselves into the game with their keeper making a couple of great saves to deny Kieran Prescott and Calum Courts.
“We then had to deal with the fact we had two goals ruled out by the linesman which took the wind out of our sails and we lost the momentum we had started to gain.
“Thankfully a bit of a regroup at half-time saw us come out of the blocks a quicker and although we were more lively, our quality was lacking.
“Although it wasn't our best performance for 90 minutes, we had some good spells and we did enough to get the win in the end.”
Southcott, who saw his side move to within a point of third-placed penzance who were surprisingly beaten at St Day on Boxing Day, praised their opponents who are showing signs of improvement under Simon Minett.
He concluded: “Launceston are a young side who seem much improved compared to earlier in the season but it was pleasing to see the eight teenagers in our own squad were able to hold their own.”
Callington are back in action this Saturday when they welcome mid-table Wendron United (3pm).
