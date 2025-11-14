GAMES don’t get any bigger than the one at Elburton Villa tomorrow as league leaders Liskeard Athletic know victory at Haye Road will take them a long way towards promotion.
The previous two seasons have seen the Blues battle it out with St Austell and then Newquay for the title, falling short by four and two points respectively for the sole promotion spot.
However, Darren Gilbert and Wayne Gamble’s side look better equipped this time with excellent depth, a plethora of attacking options and a defence which has conceded just five goals in 15 games.
Their remarkable tally of 43 points from a possible 45 means Elburton can realistically ill-afford to lose as they would slip nine points behind with a game in-hand.
However, Villa’s squad is of a similar quality, particularly in the attacking areas, as shown by the fact they’ve already racked up 64 goals in just 14 outings.
Both sides warmed up for the game with convincing victories – Liskeard 4-0 at St Day, while Elburton won 8-2 at in-form Wadebridge Town.
If Elburton can secure victory then the title race is back in their hands, helped by they have a better goal difference.
One issue to contend with is whether the game goes ahead following a week of rain and more scheduled for the rest of today and into the early hours of Saturday morning.
If it does go ahead, who can deal with the conditions better will go a long way to deciding the outcome.
At the bottom, Dobwalls have missed the chance to rack up some points in recent weeks, picking up just one home point from four winnable home games.
Last weekend they were beaten 3-1 by a Truro City Reserves outfit that moved up to fourth bottom as a result, and are at Lantoom Park once again when they welcome mid-table Holsworthy.
The Magpies travel having fallen out of form in recent weeks, but Kevin Squire’s side are just three points adrift of Penzance in the battle for third.
Such is the tight nature of the division from third downwards, Wadebridge in 10th are just seven behind.
Penzance welcome another side in-form in Bude Town who could move within two of the West Cornwall outfit with victory, while fourth-placed Wendron United visit Camelford who will look to build on their victory at Launceston. When the two sides met earlier in the season at Underlane, they fought out a 2-2 draw.
Callington thrashed Millbrook last Saturday and welcome a Sticker side who have come into some form.
The villagers won 2-1 at Dobwalls before a narrow home defeat to Bude last weekend, but bounced back in remarkable style by seeing off Western League high-flyers Torpoint Athletic in the Cornwall Senior Cup in midweek courtesy of Sam Eccleston’s brace.
However, Cally sit fifth with seven wins from 14 outings.
St Day sit second bottom and the Yellows are back in action following their Liskeard defeat when they welcome Wadebridge Town.
The Bridgers travel having previously been in good form before their mauling by Elburton, but both sides will fancy themselves at Vogue Park.
Launceston’s performances have improved in recent weeks, but the Clarets need to start picking up points to climb away from the bottom four.
Simon Minett’s side won’t be short of motivation when they host a Falmouth Town Reserves side who thrashed them 5-0 at Bickland park earlier in the season.
Falmouth are flying high in sixth following promotion, and won 5-2 at Camelford in their last outing 13 days ago.
Truro are already halfway through their season but Liam pascoe, Ethan Jorey and Nathanael West’s goals at Dobwalls moved them on to nine points.
They are in East Cornwall again this Saturday as they head to Millbrook to face a side they only took on on November 1.
That day, Millbrook fought back from 2-0 down at Helston to beat City.
The Brook sit 11th in the 16-team division with 17 points from 14 outings and continue to stablise under boss Rohan Brown.
Fixtures (3pm): Callington Town v Sticker, Camelford v Wendron United, Dobwalls v Holsworthy, Elburton Villa v Liskeard Athletic, Launceston v Falmouth Town Reserves, Millbrook v Truro City Reserves, Penzance v Bude Town, St Day v Wadebridge Town.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.