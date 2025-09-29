South West Peninsula League Premier West round-up - Saturday, September 27
ST DAY picked up their first points of the season with a 2-0 victory over Millbrook at Vogue Park on Saturday.
The Yellows have had a tough start with key players leaving, but showed why the club has risen through the ranks in recent years to climb off the bottom of the table ahead of Truro City Reserves who were beaten 8-0 at high-flying Holsworthy, and Dobwalls who lost 3-0 at home to Penzance.
Dobwalls were always going to find it tough at home to a Penzance side who were going for their fifth win on the spin and fell behind nine minutes in when Lewis Caspall swept in Josh Magin’s cross.
The visitors were giving a helping hand on 22 minutes when a cross in from Charlie Willis was fumbled, allowing Charlie Young to make no mistake.
Dobwalls were improved after the break and saw a Francis Pengelly effort blocked, but it game over on 62 minutes when Magin turned provider once more for Wade Brown to apply the finishing touch.
Leaders Liskeard Athletic proved too good for Launceston in a 5-0 rout.
Scott Sanders and Dan Jennings had the Blues 2-0 up inside 16 minutes, before Jennings added a second after the break.
He missed a chance for a hat-trick when his penalty was saved by Howie Evans, before Ryan Richards’ late brace.
They remain ahead of Elburton Villa who won 4-2 at Sticker.
The hosts took an early lead through Haiden Chapman before Connor Rush and Adam MacPherson made it 2-1 by the 19th minute.
Rush and Callum Merrin sealed the points before a late consolation from Tom Guest. Elsewhere in the division, Wendron United fought back from 2-0 down to draw with Camelford as Ryan Reeve’s penalty and Cam Quirke’s strike cancelled out early goals from Andy Boxall and Ryan Downing.
Jak Davies’ early goal gave Falmouth Town Reserves a fifth victory of the campaign since promotion over visiting Bude Town, while Aaron Goulty got a winner for Wadebridge Town in a 2-1 success at Callington Town.
Earlier, Fin Skews had equalised for Cally just after the hour following Greg Eastman’s first half opener.
