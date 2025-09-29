WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Saltash United 2 Shepton Mallet 0
SALTASH United produced a superb display of resilience to remain in the play-off places following a 2-0 victory over Shepton Mallet at Kimberley Stadium on Saturday.
The Ashes lost Jack Jefford and Freddy Tolcher to injury inside the opening 15 minutes with their places going to Max Everall and Joe Preece.
A first half devoid of much goalmouth action ended goalless, but at half-time there was serious concern as Deacon Thomson suffered a deep cut to the head, and with the ambulance taking a while to get there, there was concern not only for the player but whether the game would continue.
The Ashes also had to utilise Tyler Yendle in goal after Dan Layer was forced off at the break due to concussion, but play restarted after over an hour with Jayden Gilbert and Tom Huyton added to the mix.
But despite having to make four changes by the start of the second half, the Ashes dug in to win it.
The in-form Reece Thomson headed home on 72 minutes before Fin Wilkes’ stunner doubled the lead just three minutes later.
Saltash’s defence then stood firm with a series of fine blocks, much to the delight of boss Lee Britchford.
He told Ashes TV: “I’m so proud of all the players today. What happened to Deacon could have rocked us, but thankfully he’s okay which is the most important thing.
“But the boys stood up in the second half and showed the togetherness that we’ve got here and won it with two really well-worked goals.”
SALTASH UNITED: Dan Layer; Alfie Wotton (capt), Ben Goulty, Tyler Yendle, Charlie Elkington, Kieran O’Melia, Fin Wilkes, Deacon Thomson, Reece Thomson, Jack Jefford, Freddy Tolcher. Subs (all used): Max Everall, Joe Preece, Jayden Gilbert, Tom Huyton, Rhys Connew.
