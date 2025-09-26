South West South West Peninsula League Premier West preview – Saturday, September 27
FOR the first time in several weeks, there is a full programme in Premier West with all 16 clubs in action.
Leaders Liskeard Athletic – three points clear of Elburton Villa in second – make the short trip to Launceston, while the Villa are on their travels once again to Sticker.
Liskeard saw their home date with Holsworthy called off last Saturday due to a waterlogged pitch, and were last in action 13 days ago when they ground out a 1-0 victory over Bude Town at Lux Park.
It’s been a tough start to the season for Launceston, but Tom Bullock’s second half finish gave them a 1-0 success at Sticker last time out move them up to third bottom above Truro City Reserves and St Day.
Truro had a disastrous evening in midweek at Penzance, losing 11-1, and make the long trip to fourth-placed Holsworthy who are unbeaten after eight games.
The Magpies advanced in the Devon St Luke’s Bowl in midweek at Crediton United, helped by Ben Sharpe’s hat-trick, and will fancy their chances at Upcott Field.
St Day failed to produce a shock at Mousehole in the Cornwall Senior Cup in midweek – going down 6-0 – but the bread and butter of league action resumes tomorrow when they welcome mid-table Millbrook to Vogue Park.
The Brook were battling away at the wrong end of the table last term, and following a solid start which has seen them pick up 10 points from seven outings, will hope their three-week gap between fixtures won’t halt their momentum.
Third-placed Callington have stuttered of late after a flying start, but remain right in contention before they welcome a Wadebridge Town side who are getting used to life under former Sticker boss Steve Flack.
Cally haven’t played since a 4-2 defeat by Elburton Villa on September 9, while the Bridgers arrive having lost 3-1 to Penzance four days later.
Penzance themselves will look to make it five wins in a row in all competitions when they head to strugglers Dobwalls.
The Magpies have enjoyed a wonderful few days, progressing through to the first round proper of the FA Vase courtesy of a 3-2 victory at Western League side Wellington, before mauling Truro City Reserves in midweek.
Penzance’s goals came courtesy of Lewis Caspall (4), Charlie Young (2), Josh Magin, Charlie Willis, Jacob Trudgeon and Wade Brown (2) with Nathaniel West pulling one back at 4-0 in the first half.
Dobwalls have also had some time to reflect on what was always going to be a tough start under new boss Kevin McCann who has had to put together an entirely new squad to the one that finished third last year under Ben Washam and Brad Gargett.
However, with plenty of time on the training ground in the last couple of weeks, they will expect to get better each week.
There are two other games.
Both Wendron United and Camelford have enjoyed solid starts with the Camels making the long trip down to Underlane.
The Camels saw off Dobwalls 3-0 13 days ago to end a three-match losing run, while the Dron, who also have four wins and three defeats from their seven outings, saw off Callington 1-0 on the same afternoon.
Falmouth Town Reserves have already won four times since promotion to sit sixth, albeit having played the most games in the division, but with a stellar home record so far, will fancy their chances against visiting Bude Town.
That said, the Seasiders are also in good nick, sitting tenth, and progressed in the Torridge Cup in midweek via a 3-1 success over Shamwickshire Rovers.
Both teams will be happy with their work so far, and it looks like a game with plenty of goals in it.
Fixtures (3pm): Callington Town v Wadebridge Town, Dobwalls v Penzance, Falmouth Town Res v Bude Town, Holsworthy v Truro City Res, Launceston v Liskeard Athletic, St Day v Millbrook, Sticker v Elburton Villa, Wendron United v Camelford.
