SOUTH WEST PENINSULA LEAGUE PREMIER WEST (SATURDAY)
Wendron United 1 Callington 0
CALLINGTON suffered back-to-back defeats with a narrow 1-0 loss away at Wendron on Saturday.
Playing with a strong wind in the first half, Cally were slow out of the blocks, as the hosts looked the more threatening side early on.
They found it too easy to play out from the back, and it was only some wayward finishing that kept the scores level.
A superb save from Jake Mead-Crebbin shortly before half-time ensured Cally went into the break at 0-0, despite creating only a couple of half chances themselves.
Cally improved significantly after the restart, moving and retaining the ball better, though they didn’t test the home keeper enough.
The decisive goal came midway through the half. Wendron broke forward and had a strong penalty shout turned down. From the resulting phase, a free-kick was awarded, and the delivery from left-back Rio Pledger slipped through Mead-Crebbin’s hands and into the net – a really cruel moment having had an excellent season so far.
The Pastymen pushed hard for an equaliser, and it took another top save to keep the hosts ahead.
In the dying seconds came Cally’s best chance to take something from the game. Alex Jacob did brilliantly to beat his man and deliver a great ball in, but Fin Skews' header struck the crossbar from close range.
Reflecting on the game, joint coach Simon Riddle said: “On balance, Wendron had longer spells of creating chances, but we stayed in the game and, on another day, might have taken a point – or even all three.
“We now have a two-week break. After a promising start to the season, we’ll be working hard on the training ground ahead of our next fixture as we look to get back to winning ways.”
Callington Town man-of-the-match: Harvey Barrett.
Comments
