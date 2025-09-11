South West Peninsula League Premier West preview – Saturday, September 13
LISKEARD Athletic will look to extend their unbeaten start in South West Peninsula League Premier West tomorrow afternoon when they welcome in-form Bude Town to Lux Park (3pm).
The Seasiders arrive having moved up to fifth in the table off the back of three straight wins, while Darren Gilbert’s Blues have dropped just two points so far from a tough set of fixtures, a goalless draw at Wadebridge Town.
While Liskeard undoubtedly start as favourites, they will in virtually every match this season, Bude’s youngsters will work and hassle their more well-known hosts around the field.
Both teams like to attack so there is a good chance of goals.
Callington Town’s seven-match run without defeat to begin the season was ended in midweek as much-fancied Elburton Villa blew away their hosts in a 4-2 defeat which would have been even worse for a superb goalkeeping performance from Jake Mead-Crebbin.
Callington are back in action with a long trip west as they head to a Wendron United side who are a tough proposition at Underlane.
The Dron sit ninth with nine points from six outings, four of which have been away from home.
Elburton are up to third, ahead of Holsworthy on goal difference.
The Villa have scored 16 goals in their last three games and visit a Truro City Reserves side who have just one victory from five starts.
Truro were beaten 2-1 late on by Bude Town last weekend, and will need to up the ante further against a Villa side who are averaging over four goals a game (29 from 7).
But Elburton have drawn and lost once already, so Truro know they have a chance.
Holsworthy have the day off before next weekend’s big home clash with Liskeard, while there are three other important games.
Camelford – who have lost their last three games 1-0 – to Liskeard, Penzance and Callington – host a Dobwalls side who are starting to get to grips with the rigours of Step Six football.
The Dingos had to put together a new squad under Kev McCann who left Saltash Borough for Lantoom Park over the summer.
A 2-1 win at Launceston was followed by a decent performance at Holsworthy, so it remains to be seen if they can continue that momentum at Trefrew Park.
Launceston were beaten 5-0 at Falmouth Town Reserves last weekend and face another away trip when they go to Sticker.
The North Cornwall side have just two draws from six games so far, both achieved in the opening three games against Holsworthy and Millbrook.
Three straight defeats mean it is just the Clarets and St Day who have yet to taste victory.
Sticker don’t concede many, and if they can start adding some goals to their game, could work their way up the table.
Wadebridge Town and Penzance have both had middling starts as shown by their current positions of 11th and 10th, while the Bridgers saw Andrew Moon and Brad Richardson depart just six league games.
It remains to be seen who stays and who goes over the coming days, but is still an attractive job for the right person.
Penzance, who won last year’s League Cup, have won three and lost three, but those defeats have come to Liskeard, Millbrook and Wendron, who are all inside the top half.
Premier West fixtures (3pm): Camelford v Dobwalls, Liskeard Athletic v Bude Town, Sticker v Launceston, Truro City Reserves v Elburton Villa, Wadebridge Town v Penzance, Wendron United v Callington Town.
