By Kevin Marriott at the Ginsters Marsh
SOUTH WEST PENINSULA LEAGUE PREMIER WEST (FRIDAY)
Callington Town 1 Camelford 0
FIN Harrison’s seventh league goal of the season was enough to give Callington a victory which for a time at least, propelled them to top spot.
In front of a crowd of 201 on a balmy autumn evening, the teams served up a hugely entertaining match which was a credit to the league.
It was settled by Harrison’s 67th minute free-kick from 20 yards which Camelford keeper Josh Colwill could not keep out despite getting a hand to it.
That there weren’t more goals was down to good defending, an art sadly underrated in the modern game. But when people wonder why Callington are doing so well, point them to the goals conceded column – it’s one in seven matches.
At this level that is an astonishing record. Successful teams have always been built on the ability to keep clean sheets and, so far, Cally seem to have the knack.
Camelford came out of the game with nothing and this was their third successive league defeat after starting the season with three wins. But the Camels are different animals this season, resilient and with no shortage of quality.
They will win far more than they lose and, like Callington, they are hard to score against. They’ve conceded only three goals in six matches.
They started Friday’s game on the front foot and most attacks featured Ryan Downing, who had a good chance in the 12th minute. He tried to lift the ball over Jake Mead-Crebbin but the home keeper made himself big and blocked the effort.
Downing had a better opportunity after 28 minutes. His fierce low shot was kept out brilliantly by Mead-Crebbin and the rebound shot was cleared off the line.
Cally’s best chance of the half came eight minutes before the break when a superb Connor Pritchard pass found Alex Jacob out on the right. His pacy low cross to the near post found Harrison, whose shot was blocked before he sent the headed rebound over the bar.
Camelford were again on the front foot as the second half began and within a minute Downing was clear in the penalty area but screwed his shot well wide.
As the half progressed Callington became the dominant side, with the excellent Calum Courts pulling the strings from midfield, and Harrison’s free kick midway through proved to be enough to claim all three points.
Camelford carved out a good chance to equalise six minutes from time when a brilliant pass by Ross Beare set up Adam Sleep, but his shot was parried away by Mead-Crebbin.
The home side were then reduced to 10 men for the last few minutes after the referee reacted badly to something Harvey Barrett had to say – but they held on.
CALLINGTON TOWN: Jake Mead Crebbin; Adam Patterson, Connor Pritchard, Harvey Barrett, Harry Southcott, Ben Langton, Alex Jacob, Calum Courts, Kevin McCallion (Kieran Prescott, 60), Fin Skews (George Soper, 76), Fin Harrison (Ed Harrison, 80). Subs not used: Ben Alford, Shay McCarthy.
CAMELFORD: Josh Colwill, Sam Watts (Josh Harris, 86), Dan Hocking, Tom Cowling (capt), Andy Boxall; Ross Beare, Kenley Dyson, Jacob Ham, Cam Bidgood (Joseph Parr, 78), Ryan Downing (Josh Caddy, 80), Shae Cardiff (Adam Sleep, 60). Sub not used: Olly Taylor.
Callington Town man-of-the-match: Calum Courts.
