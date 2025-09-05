By Kevin Hoare, Launceston Cup secretary
THE draw for the 2025/26 Launceston Knockout Cup has been made with champions Boscastle making the trip to St Piran League Division One East rivals Lifton on Sunday, October 4.
With 17 teams entering the competition this year, a Preliminary Round is required and Kilk are now only able to play their second team players due to the first team being promoted into the Premier Division East.
The Lambs face a challenging away game at Devon and Exeter League Division Three outfit Halwill on Sunday, September 27. The winners will have a home match against Delabole who return after an absence of over 25 years.
Bude Town Reserves entertain their Launceston counterparts, who can take their pick from across their two teams from the St Piran League following the reserves’ relegation last term, on October 4.
The next two weekends are set to see three games on each Sunday.
October 11 sees an East Cornwall derby between Calstock and Pensilva, 2023/24 winners Holsworthy Reserves head to their Liskeard counterparts and Looe Town head to Southgate Vets.
Looe return after more than 40 years while Southgate have plenty of previous winners within their ranks.
October 18 sees Dobwalls Reserves and St Dominick face off with both sides having a proud tradition in the competition, as do neighbours Week St Mary and North Petherwin who meet at Sanders Field. Delabole will travel to either Halwill or Kilkhampton.
Preliminary Round: September 27 – Halwill v Kilkhampton Reserves.
First Round: Sunday, October 4 – Lifton v Boscastle, Bude Town Reserves v Launceston Reserves; Sunday, October 11 – Calstock v Pensilva, Liskeard Athletic Reserves v Holsworthy Reserves, Southgate Vets v Looe Town Reserves; Sunday, October 18 – Dobwalls Reserves v St Dominick, Halwill/Kilkhampton Reserves v Delabole, Week St Mary v North Petherwin Reserves.
