AFTER just two midweek games in the South West Peninsula League Premier West, this weekend is back to normal, starting with a Friday night treat between high-flyers Callington Town and Camelford at Ginsters Marsh (7.30pm).
Cally have four wins and two draws from their six matches to sit second, while the Camels – after picking up a perfect nine from nine – have been beaten by a single goal to leaders Liskeard Athletic and top six hopefuls Penzance.
Cally put six past Truro City Reserves last Saturday without reply and in frontman Fin Harrison have one of the most lethal finishers in the division.
But Camelford are a tough nut to crack and look a good bet to be up towards the end, although games like this will go a long way to deciding what happens.
On Saturday there are five games including a South East Cornwall derby as Liskeard travel to a Millbrook side who have started the season excellently.
The Brook won 2-1 at much-fancied Wadebridge Town who – just six games in have seen joint managers Andrew Moon and Brad Richardson leave the club – last Friday night and have 10 points from their opening six outings.
Liskeard have been runners-up in the last two years to St Austell and then Newquay, and boss Darren Gilbert has seen his side drop just two points so far in a goalless draw at Wadebridge.
A late Chris Wildern goal gave Holsworthy a 2-1 victory over Dobwalls on Wednesday night and they have less than 72 hours to recover for their trip to mid-table Sticker.
Tom Guest gave Sticky a 1-0 success at bottom side St Day last Friday night and have two wins from their five outings.
Elburton Villa eased past Launceston 6-2 on Tuesday and head to St Day looking for a fourth win from six.
The Plymouth-based club have a fine squad and along with Callington look a good bet to be Liskeard’s main title rivals.
St Day have scored just twice and conceded 17 in their oPening five games and although their new floodlights looked a Picture against Sticker, they need to find a way to imProve at both ends if they are to avoid a long campaign.
Launceston have been improved in terms of performance but joint bosses Neil price and Simon Minett know they need to get a win on the board and fast with just two draws from five outings.
They visit a Falmouth Town Reserves side who have started okay since promotion, picking up seven points from as many games.
They have beaten Truro City and St Day at home so far and know that their fixtures at Bickland park will go along to determining their survival chances.
Bude Town enjoyed a fruitful four days last week, winning 4-1 at Dobwalls before an excellent 2-1 success at home to seventh-placed Wendron United.
The Seasiders face their first long trip of the season on Saturday when they head down to Helston Athletic’s Kellaway park to tackle a Truro side who have one once and lost four so far.
Truro’s new-look squad has plenty of promise and both teams will fancy their chances of a big three points.
Fixtures: Friday (7.30pm) – Callington Town v Camelford; Saturday (3pm) – Falmouth Town Reserves v Launceston, Millbrook v Liskeard Athletic, St Day v Elburton Villa, Sticker v Holsworthy, Truro City v Bude Town.
