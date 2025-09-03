St Piran League Division Three East latest round-up
NEWQUAY Thirds romped to the Division Four crown last term and have started well in their quest for another promotion.
They made it nine points from a possible 12 as they saw off Looe Town Reserves 2-0.
Goals from Alfie Treweek and Josh Stratton were enough for the Peppermints who return to action next Saturday at home to St Merryn.
Indian Queens made it two wins from two as they saw off Kilkhampton Reserves 2-1.
Phillip Claydon was on target for Kilk, but a goal in each half from Callum Rodda (20) and Alfie Capsey (64) was enough for the Clay Country outfit.
St Dominick Reserves’ opening game ended in a 2-1 victory at a Padstow United who used St Eval as their home ground.
Adam Bennett gave United a 15th minute lead, before an own goal on 31 minutes made it 1-1.
Spencer Barrett won the game for the Doms six minutes after the break.
Delabole United and Launceston Development played out a 2-2 draw at the King George V Playing Field.
In tough conditions, the visitors played down the slope in the first half and were 2-0 up inside 15 minutes via Ben Farrar (11) and George Durham (15).
Home man-of-the-match Oliver Price kept his side in it just before the break with a goal-line clearance, and Bradley Travers took advantage, scoring two superb long-range goals in the opening 15 minutes after the break to give the hosts a point.
St Teath Reserves had lost their opening three games, but they are off the mark after a 3-1 success at a St Merryn side facing their first fixture.
Benjamin Protheroe drew the hosts level on the stroke of half-time, but St Teath were too strong with Connor Mountain, Matt Mountain and sub Daniel Mountain all on target for the visitors.
