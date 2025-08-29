FIVE of the six Cornish clubs in the Western League Premier Division are in action tomorrow afternoon.
While Torpoint Athletic will look to continue their FA Cup journey at Royal Wootton Bassett, the rest are seeking crucial league victories.
Saltash United dropped their first points of the season on Tuesday night against Barnstaple having won their opening five games, and face a Devon derby at newly-promoted Sidmouth Town.
The Vikings have adapted well since winning South West Peninsula League Premier East last season, securing seven points from just four games.
But the Ashes have started like a train under new boss Lee Britchford and remain top of the table on goal difference ahead of much-fancied Clevedon Town.
Saltash supporters will hope for a helping hand from Newquay who visit the Seasiders.
Clevedon have suffered heartbreak in the last two campaigns – losing two play-off finals in a row to Falmouth Town and then Brixham – but the Somerset outfit look a good bet to be up amongst it once more.
Newquay travel following a 2-2 draw with St Blazey in midweek, but Shaun Middleton’s side need to cut out a frustrating habit of taking the lead without managing to hold on.
However, a point at Clevedon would be much appreciated as the hosts have a perfect 15 points from a possible 15 so far.
At the other end, St Austell are really struggling having lost all six matches under new boss Adam Castlehouse.
The former Dobwalls coach has been given the hardest of job’s having had to assemble a squad from scratch, but will want to see his side start being more competitive at the very least.
Helston Athletic sit in the final play-off position in fifth with four wins and one defeat so far from their five outings.
New boss Dan Bua is quietly putting an impressive young squad together with a sprinkle of experience in the ranks.
The Blues are back on home soil and take on the side directly below them in the table, Shepton Mallet.
The Somerset outfit have 10 points from six games and have already been to Cornwall twice this term, drawing 2-2 at Newquay in the FA Cup before a 4-0 victory at bottom side St Austell.
St Blazey have already played seven games – the most in the league so far – and could do with a second victory when they welcome a Street side unusually at the wrong end of the table.
The Cobblers have five points from as many outings – but Blazey’s performances have been better than their tally of six suggests, but they need to start converting their chances.
Western League fixtures – Saturday, August 30 (3pm): Barnstaple Town v Paulton Rovers, Brislington v Bridgwater United, Buckland Athletic v Bradford Town, Clevedon Town v Newquay, Helston Athletic v Shepton Mallet, Nailsea and Tickenham v Ivybridge Town, Oldland Abbotonians v St Austell, Sidmouth Town v Saltash United, St Blazey v Street.
