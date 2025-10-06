By Kevin Marriott
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Paulton Rovers 2 Saltash United 0
TWO goals in three minutes in the last quarter of the game at the Athletic Ground on Saturday ended injury-hit Saltash’s four-match winning run.
The Ashes were battling hard to try to earn a point in difficult conditions when debutant and substitute Dylan Tate broke the deadlock for the home side in the 74th minute.
And before Saltash had time to recover, another sub, Joel Smedley, was on hand to double Paulton’s advantage three minutes later.
It didn’t help Saltash’s cause that central defender Tyler Yendle – a recent hero as an emergency goalkeeper – was forced to limp out of the action after only half an hour.
Ashes boss Lee Britchford said: “It was a really tight game. Paulton are a good side, so no excuses on our behalf about the result.
“It’s no secret about our squad at the moment, we’re stretched to the limit. On Saturday we had only 13 fit players to select from while they had a full bench.”
Blatchford went on: “I was pleased with the way the boys performed and with their attitude and commitment but, two goals in three minutes ultimately turned the game.
“We must do better in terms of defending certain situations, but all in all I was pleased with the boys’ performance.
“We’re never going to win every game this season. It’s now all about the way we bounce back.”
He added: “We’re no closer to getting of the injured players back which is a bit disappointing, but we’re all working hard to keep pushing in the right direction.”
The game had started well for Saltash with Joe Preece sprinting through on the right in the seventh minute before firing a low shot which Paulton keeper Sam Jepson saved well.
At the other end 16-year-old Leo McCormick, making his league debut for the Ashes on a month’s loan from Plymouth Argyle, produced a good stop to deny Paulton striker Kyle Witt.
But McCormick could do little in the 38th minute when a header by Kitan Jaiyeoba smashed against the bar before being cleared.
It was the closest either side came to breaking the deadlock in a first half where the Ashes defended resolutely despite losing Yendle on the half-hour.
They were forced to defend in numbers again in the second half, but two more excellent saves from McCormick midway through the half kept them in the game.
Paulton finally had the ball in the net after 74 minutes when Tate was in the right place to finish off Chris Peck’s glancing header.
And two minutes later it was virtually game over as Smedley took advantage of some sloppy defending to force the ball home.
Saltash thought they had pulled a goal back in time added on through sub Ben Waters, but the referee had already blown for a high kick.
SALTASH UNITED: Leo McCormick; Max Everall, Alfie Wotton (capt), Tyler Yendle (Rhys Connew, 30), Hayden Greening, Charlie Elkington, Kieran O’Melia, Fin Wilkes, Jayden Gilbert, Reece Thomson, Joe Preece (Ben Waters, 65). Subs not used: Lee Britchford, Freddie Tolcher.
Ashes’-man-of-the-match: Jayden Gilbert.
