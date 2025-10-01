By Kevin Marriott at Kimberley Stadium
WARD WILLIAMS CORNWALL SENIOR CUP (FIRST-ROUND)
Saltash United 1 Liskeard Athletic 0
SALTASH substitute Ben Waters scored four minutes from time to send his former club Liskeard out of the Senior Cup in an absorbing tie at Kimberley Stadium on Tuesday night.
The much-travelled striker, who has being playing for the Ashes’ second team this season, was in the right place to loop a header over keeper Luke Gwillam into the net from 10 yards.
It was an excellent finish and sparked wild celebrations among the Saltash players, who then survived seven minutes of time added on to progress to the second round.
South West Peninsula League Premier West leaders Liskeard, unbeaten in nine games going into the tie, played well in front of a crowd of 220, but for only the second time this season they couldn’t find the net.
New signing and former Ashes legend Ryan Richards came closest in the 41st minute with a viciously swerving shot which Saltash keeper Leo McCormick could not hold and the ball rolled towards the net before Charlie Elkington made a desperate clearance before crashing into a post.
Liskeard claimed that the ball was over the line before Elkington’s intervention, but Premier League linesman Simon Long, officiating the game, said no and a linesman was in no position to make a ruling.
McCormick, making his Saltash debut on a month’s loan from Plymouth Argyle, went on to have an assured match which no doubt would have pleased his father, Luke.
In the first senior meeting between the clubs for almost five years, Saltash made a strong start and created several good opportunities in the opening 20 minutes but were unable to finish them off.
Liskeard, with Max Gilbert driving them forward from midfield, got stronger as the first half progressed and Richards, playing on the right side of their attack, produced several probing crosses which nobody was in the right place to finish.
Despite the lack of goals it had been an excellent first half and the opening minutes of the second half suggested the momentum would continue.
Two minutes after the restart a superb through ball from Kieran O’Melia was brilliantly controlled by Reece Thomson just inside the penalty area, but just as he was about to shoot, a Liskeard challenge denied him.
Just before the hour Liskeard came close when Dan Jennings cut in from the left and his deflected shot from 18 yards was well kept out by McCormick.
Four minutes later the Blues carved out an excellent chance when George Newton got to the left byline and crossed low to the near post where Jennings arrived to side-foot inches wide.
At this stage Liskeard looked favourites to nick the all important first goal, but as time went on their threat faded and it was Saltash who eventually found the breakthrough.
SALTASH UNITED: Leo McCormick, Max Everall (Tyler Yendle, 90+2), Alfie Wotton, Ben Goulty, Hayden Greening (Tom Huyton, 90+3), Charlie Elkington, Kieran O’Melia, Fin Wilkes, Jayden Gilbert (Ben Waters, 63), Reece Thomson, Joe Preece (Ryan McShane 77). Sub not used: Rhys Connew.
LISKEARD ATHLETIC: Luke Gwillam; Josh McCabe (capt), Matt Outtram, Jordan Powell, Harvey Mullis (Scott Sanders, 46); (Ben Collins, 90+2), Matt Andrew (Tom Savigar, 53), Max Gilbert, James Lorenz, George Newton, Dan Jennings, Ryan Richards. Subs not used: CJ Pritchard, Cory Harvey (gk).
Men-of-the-match: Saltash United – Charlie Elkington; Liskeard Athletic – Ryan Richards.
