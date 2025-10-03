Western League Premier Division preview – Saturday, October 4
NINE games are set for tomorrow afternoon in the Western League Premier Division, with only Helston Athletic of the six Cornish clubs not in action.
The Blues are due to take on Stoke Gabriel and Torbay Police in the FA Vase in West Cornwall after a replay was ordered following an administrative error from the Devonians where an ineligible player was introduced for the final 25 minutes.
To make matters worse for Stoke, they won the clash, 3-0.
In the Western League, Torpoint Athletic are the only side unbeaten in the Premier Division and they will look to make 11 without defeat when they welcome Brislington to The Mill.
The Bristolians sit 15th with 13 points from as many games.
Saltash United have enjoyed a superb few days as after fighting through four injuries by the start of the second half to beat Shepton Mallet in the league, they followed that up on Tuesday night by knocking neighbours Liskeard Athletic out of the Cornwall Senior Cup.
The Ashes are on their travels this Saturday when they head to second-placed Paulton Rovers.
That said, although the Somerset side are a point ahead, Saltash have two games in-hand.
However, boss Lee Britchford will hope that he can get a couple of players back in the fold.
Newquay have won their last four league games, scoring 16 in the process, and the Peppermints enjoyed the best result of the league season so far last Saturday when they beat leaders Clevedon 2-1 at Mount Wise.
The Seasiders arrived in North Cornwall having won 11 from 11, but goals from Jack Bray-Evans and Louis Price ensured that run came to an end.
Newquay, who are now 11th, head up to Somerset to tackle strugglers Wellington who have picked up just eight points from their opening 10 games.
But with the Recreation Ground utilised by cricket during July and August, they have played just twice at home in the league.
St Austell’s difficult campaign continued on Saturday as high-flying Sidmouth Town ran out 5-0 winners at Poltair Park.
The Lillywhites, who have 13 defeats from as many starts, will look to end their difficult run on Saturday when they head to Street to face a Cobblers side who sit 14th, but have just lost manager Ben Watson to Southern League Division One South side Willand Rovers.
Jordan Bentley’s late header gave the Green and Blacks a 3-3 draw at promotion-hopefuls Barnstaple Town last Saturday - and Mark Carter’s men backed it up in the Cornwall Senior Cup on Tuesday night as they thrashed South West Peninsula League Premier West side Millbrook 7-0 away from home.
However, they face a tough task on Saturday when they welcome another side with Southern League aspirations in the shape of Buckland Athletic.
The South Devon side head to Blaise Park in seventh, three points behind Sidmouth, who occupy the final play-off spot, and have a game in-hand.
Blazey have 13 points from 14 outings, but with the bottom two of Nailsea and Tickenham and St Austell on just one and zero points respectively, they have a healthy cushion.
Fixtures (3pm): Barnstaple Town v Ivybridge Town, Bradford Town v Oldland Abbotonians, Bridgwater United v Clevedon Town, paulton Rovers v Saltash United, Shepton Mallet v Sidmouth Town, St Blazey v Buckland Athletic, Street v St Austell, Torpoint Athletic v Brislington, Wellington v Newquay.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.