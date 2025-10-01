By Robbie Morris and Garry Wood at The Mill
WARD WILLIAMS CORNWALL SENIOR CUP FIRST-ROUND
Torpoint Athletic 4 Callington Town 2
Torpoint Athletic are through to the second round of the Cornwall Senior Cup after beating ‘The Pastymen’ at The Mill on Tuesday night.
The hosts raced into a 3-0 lead by half-time with goals from a Joe Rapson brace and a Curtis Damerell goal, before the visitors rallied early in the second half through Fin Skews and Fin Harrison.
However, James Rowe sealed the victory with 20 minutes remaining.
In the early stages of the match, Torpoint put sustained pressure on their visitors with decent half chances from Damerell and Rapson.
At the other end, against the run of play, Kieran Ryall saw a free-kick from outside the area go just wide.
Three minutes before the half-hour mark, the hosts took the lead when a Damerell shot was blocked and the ball fell to Dave Barker who played in Rapson who blasted home past visiting keeper Jake Mead-Crebbin.
Six minutes later Torpoint doubled their lead when Barker’s deep cross found Rapson at the far post and he finished clinically past the keeper.
With five minutes remaining of the half, an interchange of passes between Rapson and Damerell ended with the latter firing home.
Torpoint started the better in the second half and only in the third minute after the restart, Damerell threaded the ball to Rapson who saw his effort go inches over the crossbar.
Despite a recent wobble, Callington have started their South West Peninsula League Premier West season well and worked their way back into the contest.
On the 50th minute, Fin Skews raced clear and fired home a left-footed drive past Rickard, to pull a goal back.
Three minutes later the visitors were back to within one of their Western League Premier Division hosts when Alex Jacob put in Fin Harrison, who lobbed Rickard from the edge of the area.
But with 20 minutes remaining, The Point restored their two-goal advantage following good work down the right wing by Rapson. His pinpoint cross into the box was found by James Rowe to head home from close range and knock the wind out of the visitors’ sails.
In the final ten minutes the hosts put the pressure on to find another, with Rapson, Daniel Udo and Tomas Wonnacott all going close in front of a crowd of 124.
TORPOINT ATHLETIC: Ryan Rickard; Dave Barker (Paul Heveran, 76), Sam Hepworth, Laurence Murray (James Rowe, 66), Callum O’Brien, Elliott Crawford (capt), Owen Haslam, Curtis Damerell (Dan Udo, 76), JoeRapson, Darren Hicks (Freddie Chapman, 85), Sam Pearson (Tomas Wonnacott, 89).
CALLINGTON TOWN: Jake Mead-Crebbin; George Soper, JJ Gill, Harvey Barrett, Ben Alford, Kieran Ryall (Oliver Pollard, 82), Alex Jacob (Will Elliott-Ward 72), Calum Courts, Kieran Prescott, Fin Skews (TaranGoodright, 62), Fin Harrison. Subs not used: Elliott Haxell, James Brenton.
Man-of-the-match: Joe Rapson (Torpoint Athletic).
