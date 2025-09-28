By Robbie Morris at Trowbridge Road
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Bradford Town 1 Torpoint Athletic 1
TORPOINT Athletic continued their undefeated start to the season and are the only team in the Western League still undefeated after this draw at Trowbridge Road on Saturday afternoon.
The visitors had to come from behind to share the points thanks to Curtis Damerell finding the back of the net in the final 15 minutes of the match.
The Cornishmen travelled without Ryan Richards who has joined Liskeard Athletic on a full-time basis, while James Rowe was also missing.
The match started with high intensity from both sides as they tried to probe each others defence.
But just before the tenth minute the first chance arrived as Torpoint’s Joe Rapson crossed the ball into the area to find Sam Pearson whose effort went over the bar.
Ten minutes later Dave Barker raced past the home defence for his shot to be parried by home keeper Tom Creed, but the loose ball found Damerell, who headed just wide.
Halfway through the half the hosts took the lead when Harvey Woods played his way in to the area to find Jensen Wakefield to blast home past Ryan Rickard.
Just past the half-hour mark the visitors went close. Rapson raced clear into the area, but his effort was brilliantly bundled around the post by Creed.
Torpoint continued to create chances and with four minutes remaining of the half, Barker put in Damerell who shot wide from 20 yards.
The second half started in similar fashion as three minutes after the restart, Pearson’s effort from distance just evaded the bar.
On the hour mark the hosts went close when Wakefield played in Josh Mckayle, but his volley was well-saved by Rickard.
Then, five minutes later, Damerell saw his header from a Owen Haslam cross just go over the bar.
With a quarter hour remaining, the visitors equalise after a sustained period of pressure.
Substitute Dan Udo, who was making his first team debut, crossed the ball which was found by Damerell to blast home from 10 yards.
Five minutes later the visitors had a chance go into the lead. A ball was put into the area by Elliott Crawford to find Udo, but his effort from 10 yards brushed the far post.
In the final minute of the match, it was the hosts turn to have a chance to go in front with the winner, when a Stan Paggett effort from distance was tipped over the bar by a fantastic save by Rickard.
BRADFORD TOWN: Toby Creed, Jacob Mead, Manny Adepitan, Fabian Stanislas, Charlie Maddison (Charlie Warren, 92), Stan Pagett, HarveyWoods (Jack Coward, 81), Jack Farion (Owen Allison, 81), Josiah McKayle, Leo Gallazi (Curtis Dunn, 81), Jensen Wakefield (Thomas Mack, 78).
TORPOINT ATHLETIC: Ryan Rickard; Dave Barker, Sam Hepworth, Laurence Murray, Callum O’Brien, Elliott Crawford (capt), Sam Pearson, Darren Hicks, Curtis Damerell, Joe Rapson (Dan Udo, 71), Callum Martindale (Owen Haslam, 42). Sub not used: T. Wonnacott.
Torpoint Athletic man-of-the-match: Sam Hepworth.
