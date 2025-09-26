Jewsons Western League Premier Division preview – Saturday, September 27
NEWQUAY have won their last three games in all competitions – but the Peppermints face an acid test tomorrow when they welcome runaway leaders Clevedon Town to Mount Wise (3pm).
The Somerset outfit head to North Cornwall with 11 wins from 11 in the league following two successive play-off defeats, and it looks like they mean business on ensuring they avoid the end of season drama by going up automatically.
The two sides faced off in the league earlier this campaign which Clevedon won 3-1, but Newquay, who won 4-0 at St Blazey in midweek thanks to goals from Jack Bray-Evans (2), Louis Price and Rhys Simmonds, have started to adapt to the rigours of Step Five and are closing in on mid-table.
A large crowd is expected, and if Newquay can showcase the attacking flair they have in recent weeks, then Clevedon’s unbeaten record could be under threat.
St Blazey endured a tough night on Wednesday and a FA Vase exit at Sidmouth on Saturday.
The Green and Blacks are on the road up to North Devon to tackle a talented, yet inconsistent Barnstaple Town side who currently sit ninth, but do have games in-hand on several of the sides above them.
Torpoint are second with 25 points from a possible 27, and if Newquay can do them a favour against leaders Clevedon, the gap could be down to five with the Point having two games in-hand.
However, they face a tough task at newly-promoted Bradford Town who they drew 1-1 with on the opening day.
A Torpoint defeat could pave the way for fourth-placed Saltash United to end the afternoon ahead of them.
The Ashes are on home soil as they entertain Shepton Mallet at Kimberley Stadium.
The visitors arrive in Cornwall in seventh with 18 points from 12 outings, but have several sides behind them with games in-hand.
Helston are enjoying a solid start under new boss Dan Bua following relegation from the Southern League Division One South.
The Blues saw off struggling St Austell 8-0 in midweek which included four from Matt Searle against his old side.
Helston head to Bristol to take on an Oldland Abbotonians side that are third from last, giving the Cornishmen an ideal opportunity to cement fifth and the last play-off spot.
St Austell have endured a disastrous start, losing all 12 games and already have a goal difference of -60.
The Lillywhites will look to break their duck when they welcome league new boys Sidmouth Town to Poltair.
However, the Vikings have started strongly, and sit eighth on 17 points from nine outings, and are just two points adrift of Helston.
Fixtures (3pm): Barnstaple Town v St Blazey, Bradford Town v Torpoint Athletic, Bridgwater United v Buckland Athletic, Ivybridge Town v Brislington, Nailsea and Tickenham v Street, Newquay v Clevedon Town, Oldland Abbotonians v Helston Athletic, Saltash United v Shepton Mallet, St Austell v Sidmouth Town, Wellington v Paulton Rovers.
