By Robbie Morris and Garry Wood at The Mill
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Torpoint Athletic 1 Brislington 0
The hosts are still undefeated after 11 league matches are now only four points behind leaders Clevedon Town following the Seasiders’ 2-1 defeat at Bridgwater United, and with two games in-hand.
Torpoint started on the front foot right from the start in the blustery conditions, and took a fourth-minute lead when Dave Barker put through Curtis Damerell. He ran clear into the box and blasted home from 10 yards past visiting keeper Lucas Myers.
The hosts continued the pressure and midway through the half, good build-up play by Torpoint’s midfield released Joe Rapson, but his effort was well-saved.
Just before the break a low corner by Torpoint’s Elliott Crawford landed at Callum O’Brien’s feet, but Myers got down low and smothered the ball.
Seven minutes in to the second period the hosts created some good play when Damerell ran down the right wing and sent the ball into the area which was met by Owen Haslam, but his effort was from 10 yards proved no trouble.
Just past the hour mark, the visitors had their first and only shot on target when a cross was sent into the area to find sub Sam Garrod, but his headed effort was gathered by Ryan Rickard.
With a quarter of an hour to go, a Crawford corner flashed across goal, and the ball was going towards goal, but a defender popped up in front of Damerell to somehow clear the ball over the crossbar.
With five minutes remaining, the hosts went very close to doubling their lead.
Damerell played in Max Gilbert who crossed the ball to fellow substitute James Rowe. His effort rebounded of the post towards the goal line, but Myers somehow collected.
In the end it didn’t matter as the Cornishmen held on for three more valuable points.
Delighted Torpoint joint boss Dean Cardew said: “It was another brilliant win in really difficult weather conditions. Again, like a few games already this season, the wind played a big factor, but we spoke about having to deal with certain conditions and we managed to do this a lot better than in previous games.”
Reflecting on the performance, Cardew continued: “It was nice to get an early goal to settle us and I thought we were fantastic for the first 45 minutes, as well as we’ve played all season. We deserved another goal at least but it didn’t come, so we had a regroup at half-time and discussed how important it was to be on the front foot in the second half and try to get that second goal.
“I don’t think we were quite as good in the second half and the second goal obviously didn’t come, but I think our performance in the first half knocked the stuffing out of them, and we were able to safely secure the three points.”
TORPOINT ATHLETIC: Ryan Rickard; Dave Barker, Sam Hepworth, Laurence Murray, Callum O’Brien, Elliott Crawford (capt), Sam Pearson (Max Gilbert, 71), Owen Haslam (James Rowe, 64), Curtis Damerell (Gary Hird, 92), Joe Rapson (Ryan Richards, 79), Darren Hicks. Sub not used: Fred Chapman.
Torpoint Athletic man-of-the-match: Curtis Damerell.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.