WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION (WEDNESDAY)
Newquay 6 St Austell 0
NEWQUAY made it five unbeaten in the league as they eased past neighbours St Austell 6-0 at Mount Wise.
A season’s best crowd of 524 packed into the ground to see if the Saints could pull off a shock, but as expected the hosts proved far too strong.
Newquay went into the game off a thrilling 3-3 draw at Newquay, while the Lillywhites arrived having lost all 13 games.
Shaun Middleton utilised his squad, bringing in Jacob Grange, Harry Richards, Aaron Dilley and Phil Lowry to his starting line-up, while in-form attacker Jack Bray-Evans was unavailable through illness.
St Austell arrived having lost 6-0 at Street on Saturday and did okay early on, keeping the hosts at arm’s length until Rhys Simmonds, who scored twice at Wellington, gave them an 18th minute lead with a header from Tom Shepherd’s deep cross.
It looked like Adam Castlehouse’s side would get through to the break just a goal down, but they were given a mountain to climb just before half-time when Louis Price added a second when a long ball from centre-half Cam Turner found left-back Tom Moxham just inside the box who saw his superb ball in slotted home by Price from five yards.
Price added a second just before half-time when excellent build-up play ended with Simmonds’ cut-back from the left being put in by the former Mousehole forward.
Simmonds is surely getting attention from clubs higher up the league pyramid, and the talented attacker ensured the points were staying at Mount Wise by completing his hat-trick within seven minutes of the restart,the hat-trick a curling finish into the bottom right-hand corner.
St Austell then dug in to keep the scoreline down, but did concede a sixth as injury-time approached, with Lowry doing the honours from four yards with sub Ollie Butterworth getting the assist.
For Newquay, it was an ideal evening’s work as they moved up to 10th, ahead of Cornish rivals Helston Athletic on goal-difference.
St Austell, who welcome second bottom Nailsea and Tickenham on Saturday in a must-win clash, It is 14 defeats from as many starts.
Reflecting on the evening, Newquay boss Shaun Middleton said it was a case of getting the job done.
He said: “It was total domination really, and just a case of getting the first goal.
“On another night we could have had a few more, but once we went ahead the confidence shone through.
“As for individuals, young Harry Richards played well in the middle, Louis (Price) got another two goals which is always great, and Tom Moxham had a great game at left-back and looked lively going forward.”
Newquay have won five of their last six matches to shoot up to mid-table, and face a stern test on Saturday when they go to Street.
Middleton continued: “It’ll be a very tough game against really well established Western League team, and they’re a bit like us in that they’re in very good form.
“But we’re playing well at the moment, so we’ll be thinking about us more than them, and we should have Jack (Bray-Evans) back which is great.”
Middleton also had a word on the recent departure of young midfielder Owen Johnson who has joined National League South side Weston-super-Mare.
The boss concluded: “Owen is just starting out, but has worked extremely hard to get himself in a good position.
“He’s a talented boy and has a really good work-ethic, so it’s just a case of watch this space.
“Everyone at the club wishes him well.”
NEWQUAY: Ethan Elwell; Jacob Grange, Harry Downing (capt), Cam Turner, Tom Moxham; Harry Richards, Aaron Dilley; Tom Shepherd, Phil Lowry, Rhys Simmonds; Louis Price. Subs: Jamie Edlin, Ollie Butterworth, Lucas Potts, Ross Fallens, Ben Shaw.
ST AUSTELL: Josh Clark; Richard Marshall, James Baker (capt), Lewie Rendle, Alfie Shannon; David Joseph, Billy Coton, Ben Pearce, Matt Pilkington; Sam Lang, Martin Marshall. Subs: Josh Mills, Adam Castlehouse, Owen Mills, Sonny Cooper.
Newquay man-of-the-match: Rhys Simmonds.
