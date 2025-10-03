ST AUSTELL head coach Sam Parsons hopes four successive games will give his side the ‘momentum we need’ as they look to secure their first win of the season in Regional One South West tomorrow against visiting Exmouth (3pm).
The Saints have been beaten by Chew Valley, Lydney and Devonport Services, and have yet to pick up even a bonus point.
Injuries haven’t helped either, but Parsons who stepped up to the main job over the summer, certainly isn’t panicking.
He said: “In the last couple of weeks we have just been building on what we are trying to implement in our game.
“We have had plenty of positives in the first three weeks, so there’s been a real focus on set completion rates.”
Once again several are out. Player/coach Matt Shepherd’s back injury has yet to improve, while three forwards are also missing.
Parsons continued: “Matt Shepherd’s injury is more serious than we originally thought, so we are keen not to rush him back.
“He has a target in his head that we can work towards, but we must make sure he’s right first.
“Also, Rory Jago pulled up in training on Thursday so is ruled out and Matt Boothby and Kyle Marriott are still making their way back to fitness.
“All are big misses for us, but having said that we have full confidence in the squad for this week’s game.
“It’s also great to give Dan Navas a first start on the wing. He really impressed in pre-season and against Bodmin last Friday night, so we’re excited to see how he gets on.”
St Austell were outmuscled by Lydney nearly three weeks ago, but Exmouth are set to provide an altogether different challenge.
Parsons said: “I’m expecting an exciting, high-tempo game. Both sides have the ability to play even in wet conditions and we are bringing plenty of energy off the back of a week’s break, so no excuses not to go full throttle.”
While on-field results are vital, so is the club’s future as they look to expand.
The ongoing Project Diamond, which has seen the club build new changing room facilities for the ladies section at Tregorrick Park, as well as improve the clubhouse entrance, is now finished with officials from the CRFU and local dignitaries set to be at the club over the weekend.
The celebrations start this evening as the second team – The Sinners – host Bodmin in Counties Two Cornwall (7.30pm).
Tomorrow sees The Colts entertain Perranporth at 11am before the new clubhouse is officially opened at 1.30pm by CRFU officials including patron Floyd Steadman OBE, chair Steve Murley and honorary secretary Jane Bell, as well as the RFU’s Rachel Miller and Kevin and Sue Hicks from the Mark Master Masons.
At 2pm a ball presentation from Kernow Soroptimists to the ladies will be made, before the first team start against Exmouth at 3pm.
The ladies also start their Women’s NC 3 South West (West) campaign this Sunday as they go to Kingsbridge (2pm), while a series of youth and girls games are planned on the same day.
The new Diamond changing rooms will be opened at 1pm by CRFU officials including chair Steve Murley, honorary treasurer Ashley Shopland and CRFU councillor and women’s team manager, Dave Saunter, plus Mark Masters Masons and Provincial Grand Master Peter Furness.
Parsons is excited for the weekend, but knows the first team need points in front of an expectant home support.
He continued: “We are all so invested in this project and what it means to be part of such an ambitious club.
“But it is crucial we focus on ourselves for 80 minutes and what we can do to win this game. That’s the only thing the crowd and club want in response.”
After Saturday, the Saints visit second-placed Topsham, host Launceston and travel to Marlborough, but the former centre believes that will play into their hands.
He concluded: “That’s exactly how we want it to be. We need to gain some kind of momentum and weeks off really don’t help with that. We will approach it how we always would with full commitment and a desire to get better.
ST AUSTELL v Exmouth: Archie Bees, Dan Navas, Jamie Stanlake, Ben Plummer (co-captain), Max Bullen, Ben Saunders, Dan Tyrrell; Pete Rowe, Pete Harris, Charlie Nicholson; Mark Vian (co-captain), Tom Daniel; Hector Bright, Cam Taylor, Adam Powell. Replacements: Riley Raikes, Pete Fletcher, George Tregilgas.
ST AUSTELL LADIES at Kingsbridge: Kiah Redgewell, Terri Kendall, Bridget Vian, Wenna Parsons, Charlie Sturdy, Maddy Connop (capt), Chloe Tyrrell; Kacey Rowe, Kylie Fouracres, Lauren Hitchens, Megan Shroff, Bryony Tucker, Lucy Martin, Abby Brindley, Savanna Lawry. Replacements: Steph Trudgian, Kyra Perry, Amy Saunders.
