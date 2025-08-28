ANOTHER big weekend of action takes place in South West Peninsula League Premier West starting with two Friday night games.
Bottom side St Day have four defeats from four so far and have a vital home game with Sticker who have four points from the same number of fixtures.
Millbrook have carried on last season’s end of season run which saw them climb off the bottom and look a good bet to finish in mid-table at least.
The Brook have secured victories over Bude and Penzance so far and it would have been three if it wasn’t for two late goals conceded at Launceston.
However, they are on the right track before they visit one of the sides expected to be towards the top in Wadebridge Town.
The Bridgers have drawn their last two league outings against Liskeard Athletic and Sticker, and could do with three points to keep the pressure on the leading pack.
Saturday sees five games with four of the top five in action.
Leaders Liskeard Athletic welcome a Falmouth Town Reserves side who have two wins to their name since promotion.
Town beat Truro City Reserves 2-1 on Wednesday night to add to their St Day victory and Park with nothing to lose.
Liskeard – with four wins and a draw so far – are two clear of Callington who were held to a 1-1 draw by third-placed Holsworthy on Tuesday.
Cally needed a controversial late penalty from Fin Harrison to remain unbeaten, but will start as favourites against a new-look Truro side who have one win and three defeats to their name.
Holsworthy in third have the weekend off as do much-fancied Elburton Villa.
Camelford have had a week to prepare following their surprise FA Vase defeat to Radstock last Saturday, when they welcome Penzance to Trefrew Park.
The Camels won their opening three games before a narrow defeat at Liskeard, while the Magpies make the long trip up looking to bounce back from a 1-0 defeat to West Cornwall rivals Wendron in midweek.
The Dron’s victory came courtesy of Brodie Kemp and Mike O’Neill’s side make their longest journey of the season in the league to face Bude Town who enjoyed a 4-1 success at Dobwalls on Tuesday.
That was the Seasiders’ first victory following encouraging performances against Millbrook and Callington and a horror show at Camelford, and moved them up to 12th in the 16-team division.
Arguably the most important game of the day is at Pennygillam as 14th-placed Launceston with two draws from their three outings, welcome a Dobwalls side that is trying to gel under new boss Kevin McCann.
The ex-Saltash Borough boss is looking to get his new-look squad up to speed as quickly as possible, but could do with a result against a Clarets side who look much better so far this term.
But while draws are encouraging, three points is the goal for both teams.
South West Peninsula League Premier West fixtures: Friday (7.30pm) – St Day v Sticker, Wadebridge Town v Millbrook; Saturday (3pm) – Bude Town v Wendron United, Callington Town v Truro City Reserves, Camelford v Penzance, Launceston v Dobwalls, Liskeard v Falmouth Town Reserves,
