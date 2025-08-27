SOUTH WEST PENINSULA LEAGUE PREMIER WEST (TUESDAY)
Dobwalls 1 Bude Town 4
BILLY Hopcroft scored twice as Bude grabbed their first win of the season with a 4-1 victory at struggling Dobwalls on Tuesday night.
The Seasiders headed to Lantoom Park looking to build on an encouraging second half performance in the FA Vase defeat at Crediton United, and boss Steve Hackett reverted back to a more familiar 4-3-3 having started with a back three at Lords Meadow.
Bude dominated most of the first half and took an eighth minute lead after centre-back Harry Hopcroft won the ball, before it was worked out to the left where a cross in was guided in at the near post by Ruan Tape.
The visitors kept the Dingos at arm’s length without really creating too much themselves but were 2-0 up on 22 minutes with a brilliant goal involving Jake Woodland and Dylan Morgan.
Woodland played it into Morgan’s feet before taking a pass from Tape and crossing from the byline where the advancing Morgan made no mistake from close range.
The goalscorer then turned provider on the stroke of half-time as a 40-yard pass from Morgan saw Billy Hopcroft outpace the defence, head the ball in front of him and slot past Matthew Westall.
Dobwalls were much improved after the break, scoring within five minutes.
A long ball over the top wasn’t dealt with by goalkeeper Ty Rowe and the backtracking defence, and Alex Oshinyemi slotted a superb chipped finish home from outside the box.
The home side were quicker to the ball than in the first half but still struggled to break Bude down, and the visitors who had 22 shots in the game, grabbed their fourth in the 88th minute.
A ball down the middle saw a header go over the goalkeeper which allowed Billy Hopcroft to get there first and set up sub Will Rees who saw his shot cleared off the line.
But like any good striker, Hopcroft was alert to fire in the rebound and guarantee the Seasiders their first victory of the season.
BUDE TOWN: Ty Rowe; Ewan Reeves (capt), Harry Hopcroft, James Wheeler, Finn Reeve; Jake Woodland, Archie Perrott, Dylan Morgan; Harrison Swatton, Billy Hopcroft, Ruan Tape. Subs: Ryan Leverton, Will Rees, Ryan Vanstone, Mason Tape, Jack Biddick.
Seasiders’ man-of-the-match: Finn Reeve.
