SOUTH WEST PENINSULA LEAGUE PREMIER WEST (SATURDAY)
Launceston 3 Millbrook 3
TWO injury-time goals rescued a point for Launceston at Pennygillam last night, following what developed into a pulsating clash against Millbrook.
A generally drab first half, largely played out in midfield, gave no indication of the drama that would unfold after the break.
A 24th minute Millbrook effort hit the crossbar before Joe Jasper put the Clarets ahead just before half-time, finishing neatly over the advancing keeper, although the home side were disrupted by a nasty-looking head injury to Ryan Dawe that forced him off.
The visitors grabbed a fortunate 53rd minute equaliser when a mishit Will Larsen cross drifted into the far top corner, past a helpless Howie Evans. That goal put Millbrook on the front foot and they began to take control.
However Launceston had a great chance to re-establish their lead but skipper Mike Steele saw his penalty well-saved by the Millbrook keeper.
By now the visitors were dominating midfield possession and it was no surprise when a deep cross from the left in the 78th minute was headed back across goal, giving Lee Robinson the opportunity to nod his side in front from close range.
The Clarets were really up against it three minutes later when Jayden Preece fired in a well-struck 20-yard drive to make the score 3-1.
As the game moved into added time, an ugly clash of heads between two Millbrook defenders saw a lengthy delay and the visitors, having used all their substitutes, reduced to ten men.
Launceston seized the opportunity and poured forward, sensing the possibility of an unlikely comeback.
Sure enough, George Bills scored his first Clarets goal and cut the deficit to 3-2 before the tireless Jasper sent Pennygillam wild with an equaliser timed at 106 minutes.
Launceston can, and will, play considerably better than this, but the spirit now instilled in this side will serve them well as the season unfolds.
LAUNCESTON: Howie Evans; Tom Manuel, Ryan Dawe, Joe Moynan, Jude Jago, Archie Wall, Sam Tattersall, Mike Steele (capt), Joe Jasper, Will Gilbert, James McNary. Subs: Ethan Gwillam, Gabe Rutter, George Bills, Liam Blackwell, Tom Bullock.
Clarets’ man-of-the-match: Joe Jasper.
