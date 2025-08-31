ALEX Oshinyemi scored twice as Dobwalls recorded their first South West Peninsula League Premier West win of the season at the expense of Launceston at Pennygillam on Saturday.
Oshinyemi gave Kev McCann’s side a 15th minute lead and doubled their lead on the hour before Ethan Gwillam pulled a 75th minute goal back for the Clarets who applied plenty of late pressure.
McCann said: “Every player put in a massive shift but man-of-the-match was Alex Oshinyemi for his brace and incredible work-ethic up front.”
He went on: “Both teams started the same, having a fair share of the possession, but we looked far more aggressive and hungry than our last outing – winning tackles and second balls and looking more dangerous in possession.
“Our desire to get off the mark in the league was rewarded when some good work on the left resulted in a great cross for Alex to score with a superb header.
“We pushed for another goal without really troubling the keeper, while Launceston also had their moments – in particular an excellent cross-field ball from the left finding the winger (Sam Tattersall) who took it down well, cut inside but just dragged his shot wide.
“The second half began pretty much the same as the first – and on 60 minutes Dan Alford won the ball and broke at speed, finding Oshinyemi, who chipped over the on-rushing keeper to make it 2-0.”
He added: “Launceston then put more pressure on us without much success but with 15 minutes to go found a breakthrough when a long ball caught everyone out, leaving their striker one on one with the keeper.
“Matt Westall pulled off a great save but the rebound was pounced on.
“The rest of the game was all about game management for us and keeping Launceston out to get the win.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.