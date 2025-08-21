By Kevin Marriott
SOUTH WEST PENINSULA LEAGUE PREMIER WEST (TUESDAY)
Sticker 1 Wadebridge Town 1
FORMER Sticker striker Haiden Chapman’s excellent finish midway through the second half rescued a point for Wadebridge at Burngullow Park on Tuesday in a game they had enough chances to win.
Sticker were under the cosh for much of the first half but then went ahead on the stroke of half-time when man-of-the-match Fin Nancarrow made it 1-0 from a free-kick.
The visitors continued to have the lion’s share of possession after the break and eventually got their reward with Chapman’s 72nd minute equaliser.
Wadebridge are not firing on all cylinders yet but they have lost only once in their opening five games, a solid foundation from which a title push could be built.
Joint boss Brad Richardson said: “We created more than enough to win. First half we were in control of possession without creating too much in clearcut chances.
“But with enough shots on goal and corners, we expected to be going into the break winning the game, not behind.
“We conceded a sloppy free-kick in the corner and from then to concede from the free-kick with 30 seconds of the half to go, we have undone all our hard work.
He went on: “Second half was much the same. I want to give credit to Sticker in the way they put bodies on the line and worked for each other and desire to keep the ball out of their net.
“But from our point of view it’s two points dropped. It’s a new group, it takes time for everything to click, and I know we will improve.”
STICKER: Harry Ashton, Josh Penrose, Jake Chafer (Harley Simms, 87), Owen Rosevear, Harvey Hann, FinNancarrow, Sam Eccleston, Connor Cooke, Ovo Ememerurai (James Martin, 83), Eli Evans (Josh Evans, 71), Tom Guest. Subs not used: Jamie Gilbert, Ethan Elwell (gk).
WADEBRIDGE TOWN: Jamie Dudley, Sam Gerken, Sam Wickins, Neil Slateford, Matt Sanders, Dylan Peters, Liam Higgins, Greg Eastman (Lewis Webber, 53), Kyle Flew (Jacob Rowe, 61), Haiden Chapman, Kieron Bishop. Subs not used: Tom Harris, Brad Rowe.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.