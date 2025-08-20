By Kevin Marriott at Lux Park
SOUTH WEST PENINSULA LEAGUE PREMIER WEST (TUESDAY)
Liskeard Athletic 1 Camelford 0
A DISPUTED injury-time penalty from substitute Harry Jeffery finally broke Camelford’s resistance at Lux Park on Tuesday night as Liskeard moved up to second in the table.
The Camels, who had won their opening three games without conceding a goal, oozed confidence and worked hard enough to have merited a point.
But Jeffery’s spot-kick in the second minute of time added on, given after he appeared to be tripped, rewarded the Blues for a dominant second half display where only goalkeeper Josh Colwill stood between them and a more comfortable margin of victory.
Liskeard are now unbeaten in their first four league games – something which will delight manager Darren Gilbert after last season’s start when they lost two of the first four.
What will not please him is the disciplinary record, with Tom Savigar becoming the third player to be shown a red card in four games.
Savigar, already booked in the first half, said something the referee took offence to 10 minutes from time, who then showed him a yellow and indicated it was a sin-bin offence, which led to the red card.
The Blues must sort out their discipline because suspensions will hurt their title ambitions. The absence of key man Max Gilbert in a goalless draw at Wadebridge on Saturday has arguably cost them two points already.
Camelford boss Bobby Hopkinson, making his first return to Lux Park after leaving as assistant manager in the summer to take over at Trefrew Park, saw his players illustrate why they boasted a 100% record going into the match.
They were energetic all over the pitch and defensively brilliantly drilled. Even when man-of-the-match Colwill was finally beaten by George Newton just before half-time, a defender raced back to block his goal-bound shot.
The second half belonged to Liskeard but they were continually thwarted by Colwill, who made excellent saves to deny Max Gilbert, James Lorenz and Newton.
Lorenz, getting back to something like his best, thought he had scored in the 77th minute when played clear by Newton, but the Camels keeper pulled off a brilliant save.
It was then Newton’s turn to be holding his head in his hands as his powerful shot was tipped over the bar after 87 minutes.
But Liskeard were still camped in the Camelford half when the game moved into time added on and eventually found their breakthrough.
Both sides are back in action on Saturday. Liskeard visit Truro City Reserves in the league, while the Camels welcome Radstock Town in the FA Vase. Both games kick-off at 3pm.
LISKEARD ATHLETIC: Cory Harvey; Josh McCabe (capt), Jordan Powell, Scott Sanders, Harvey Mullis (MattOuttram, 71); Matt Andrew (Harry Jeffery, 55), Max Gilbert, James Lorenz, Fletcher Williams (Dane Hewings, 22), George Newton, Tom Savigar. Subs not used: Dan Jennings, Luke Gwillam (gk).
CAMELFORD: Josh Colwill; Olly Taylor (Shae Cardiff, 68), Dan Hocking, Tom Crowe, Tom Cowling (capt); Kenley Dyson, Ross Beare, Jacob Ham; Cam Bidgood (Bailee Deignan, 78), Ryan Downing, Andy Boxall (Josh Harris, 68). Subs not used: Joseph Parr, Jacob Turner.
Referee: Josh Eyre.
Attendance: 154.
Men-of-the-match: Liskeard – George Newton; Camelford – Josh Colwill.
