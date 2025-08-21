CAMELFORD boss Bobby Hopkinson felt his side deserved a point as a late Harry Jeffery penalty gave Liskeard Athletic a 1-0 victory at Lux Park on Tuesday night.
Hopkinson left the Blues over the summer to replace the retired Reg Hambly and took a Camels side that had won their opening three games in South West Peninsula League Premier West without conceding a goal.
As for Liskeard, they are strongly-tipped for promotion after two near misses, and had seven points from nine following a goalless draw at Wadebridge Town.
An even first half saw both defences on top, but it was the home side that dominated much of the second 45, and would have won by a comfortable margin for the heroics of Josh Colwill in the Camels goal.
Hopkinson said: “It was a really good, fast game with a high tempo, although neither side really created much in the first half.
“There was a big level of respect shown by both teams but I think we won the midfield battle and stopped them from playing.
“But when Liskeard on the odd occasion did put the ball in behind us, we found it difficult as they’re quick and strong.”
He continued: “If we’d gone off having lost three or 4-0 you would have no complaints. In the end they showed why they’ll be up near the top and contending for the league again this year as they forced Buster into three or four really good saves, but I felt like we deserved a draw.
“Our goalkeeper was superb, as were our back four and midfield three, and at the end I said to Gilby, although I didn’t feel like we should have three points, it felt like we’d lost one.
“I also felt the referee made a mistake sending their player off and I didn’t think their penalty was a penalty either.”
Hopkinson had praise for Colwill who seems to be getting better with age, and is now also part of the coaching staff, as well as Jacob Ham and Dan Hocking.
He added: “Buster’s been superb for the first four games although we’ve been playing a style of football which means he doesn’t get peppered.
He’s probably only had to make six or seven saves in that time as our back four and midfield three have been so good at limiting the opposition.
“Also, Jacob Ham is showing more and more as to why I brought him to the club.
He’s only 18 but his maturity and calmness on the ball for such a young lad is exceptional.
Dan Hocking is a midfielder by trade but is really owning the centre-back position alongside Tom Crowe, but I’ve really enjoyed the attitude and work-rate of everybody as they’re really buying into the way we want to play.”
Hopkinson is known for his outspoken nature as a player and now as a coach, but feels his side are on the right track and also praised Liskeard boss Darren Gilbert.
He continued: “Anybody who goes to Liskeard and thinks they’re going to earn an easy three points is delusional, a point at Liskeard would have been an exceptional result and we’re really looking forward to having a go at them at home.
“Although we lost it gives us confidence knowing we can take on these top teams. On top of that we’ve only conceded one goal in four games which was a penalty, so it shows how well we’re defending as a team which always gives you a chance to be successful.
“Gilby was a true gent and anybody looking at our two characters and reputations with our want to win, probably thought it might kick-off between us, but it didn’t.
“It was two good teams going toe-to-toe and both teams put in a good performance as it should have been.”
Camelford sit third with nine points from 12 games before Saturday’s FA Vase tie against visiting Radstock Town (3pm).
The Somerset outfit currently sit bottom of Western League Division One with just a point to their name, but Hopkinson isn’t taking them lightly.
However, he plans to freshen up his side before they return to league action next Saturday at home to Penzance.
He concluded: It’s a great opportunity to play teams you don’t know much about, but it helps you focus on your own style and what you want from your own team.
“That said, we’ll be giving some game-time to some players who haven’t had the minutes they’d like or deserve, but they are more than good enough to be there.
“It’s a season where the squad will be used and there’ll always be opportunities if they perform.
“As for Radstock we don’t know much about them bar they’ve not had the easiest start to the season.
“But when they get here they’ll see a really nice pitch which will instantly give them a boost, but as I said it’s about what we do and hopefully it’ll be another successful day for the club.
